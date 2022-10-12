Correction
In Saturday’s paper, the East Noble football story incorrectly attributed a 43-yard run in the first quarter, which led to the Knights’ first touchdown of the game, to running back Tyson Reinbold.
It was running back Dylan Krehl who had the 43-yard run.
We apologize for the mistake.
College Women’s Soccer
Thunder beat Kalamazoo for third straight victory
ANGOLA — The Trine University women’s soccer team just needed a single goal 12 minutes into Wednesday’s match against Kalamazoo for 1-0 victory at home.
Sophomore Teresa Ashbrook scored her sixth goal of the season for the Thunder (8-3-2, 3-0-1 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) on an assist from senior Veronica Ocampo, her first of the season.
Sophomore goalkeeper Sophie Aschemeier made three saves to bring her total to 56 for the season.
Trine outshot the Hornets (5-5-2, 2-3 MIAA) nine to five for the game.
The Thunder play at Calvin on Friday at 7 p.m.
College Women’s Volleyball
Hope defeats Thunder in four
ANGOLA — The Trine University women’s volleyball team lost 3-1 (25-14, 19-25, 25-14, 25-20) in a home Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference match to Hope in what broke a two-game winning streak for the Thunder.
The Thunder (10-9, 2-4 MIAA) were led on offense by Jocelynn Nicholls (8 kills, 5 digs, 3 block assists), Catherine Dobies (7 kills, 5 digs) and Olivia Jolliffe (5 kills, 10 digs,
The Flying Dutch (16-4, 4-1 MIAA) were led by Annie Lockett and Alison DeWeerd with 13 kills each.
Middle School Football
Baron 7th graders end season with a win
DECATUR — The DeKalb Middle School seventh grade football team ended its season with a 34-6 victory over Bellmont Tuesday. The Barons finished the season with a 6-2 record.
The DeKalb coaches issued a joint statement: “We are so proud of these warriors in how they competed for each other. A great team to coach.”
Owen Schackow threw three touchdown passes for the Barons. He threw those TD passes to Blake Smith, Xavier Vice and Beau Loucks.
Colin Haupert had a touchdown run for DeKalb. Smith had an interception return for a touchdown. Zaden Zirkle had two 2-point conversion kicks. Smith, Michael Carey and Henry Holbrock had fumble recoveries.
Cougars, Blazers split
ALBION — Central Noble’s 8th grade football team defeated Eastside 28-0 on Tuesday, while the Blazers picked up the victory in the 7th grade game, 38-0
In the 8th grade game, Central Noble’s Porter Kleeberg scored a rushing touchdown and caught a touchdown pass from Braden Lortie. Lortie also threw a touchdown pass to Leleand Schoup and Jerrick Deter. The Cougars 8th graders finished the season with an overall record of 3-3.
