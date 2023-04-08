Prep Baseball DeKalb outlasts Northrop
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb built a big lead early and then hung on for a 13-12 victory at Northrop Wednesday.
The Barons scored five in the first and were up 12-3 after three innings. The Bruins rallied to within 12-11 after six and each side scored a run in the seventh.
Donnie Wiley homered and Parker Smith tripled for the Barons (3-0). Alex Leslie had a double and two sacrifice flies and Brendan Vance also doubled.
Vance, Smith and Aaden Lytle all had two hits for DeKalb. Smith had three RBIs and Leslie, Lytle and Wiley had two each.
Smith was the winning pitcher with two innings of relief, allowing one hit and two earned runs while striking out four and walking four. Vance worked the first four innings and struck out six. Tegan Irk pitched on inning with two K’s, giving DeKalb pitchers 12 punchouts for the day.
Heights nine best Bronson
BRONSON, Mich. — Prairie Heights eked out a 6-4 win over Bronson (Mich.) Thursday night to improve to 2-0 on the 2023 season.
Austin White earned the win, striking out six. Maverick Deveau picked up a save, also contributing at the plate by going 2-for-4 with a double. Matt Roberts was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
In other action Thursday night, Fremont lost on the road at Adams Central, 15-1
LP run rules West Noble
LIGONIER — Lakewood Park Christian won its first game of the 2023 season Thursday night, outrunning West Noble, 12-1.
Gabe Dager and Kayden Kirtley had three RBIs apiece for the Panthers. Corbin White fanned 10 en route to the win, also scoring three runs.
Panther junior varsity squad tops Marine varsity Thursday
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights’ JV baseball team was an 11-4 winner over Hamilton’s varsity Thursday night at Heights.
The Panthers collected seven hits and stole 14 bases on the night.
Jayden Stutzman was 1-for-5 with a double, three runs scored, two RBIs and five stolen bases for the Heights jayvees.
Prep Softball DeKalb downs PH Panthers
WATERLOO — DeKalb scored in every inning and defeated Prairie Heights 13-3 Wednesday.
The game was stopped in the bottom of the sixth when the Barons scored a run to invoke the 10-run rule.
Katie Waters homered and had two RBIs for the Barons. Ashley Cox and Rylee Moore both had three hits. Kayla Leins and Cox had doubles.
Lillie Cserep pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing five hits and striking out nine with three walks.
Madison Strater had a solo home run and a double for the Panthers. Emily McCrea had two hits and two stolen bases, and struck out six in two and two-thirds innings pitched.
Fremont bests LPC
FREMONT — Lakewood Park dropped a 16-6 decision to Fremont Thursday night in a game halted early due to the 10-run rule.
Fremont (1-0) collected 12 hits on the night. Sammy Meyers went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and five RBIs. Myleigh Carper was 3-for-4 with a run scored and five RBIs.
Khloe Glendening earned the win, striking out four and walking just two.
Grace Merkel and Ava West each went 2-for-3 for the Panthers. Sabrina Kauffman drove in three runs.
Prep Girls Tennis Fremont defeats Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Fremont evened its 2023 season record at 1-1 with a 4-1 NECC dual meet victory over Prairie Heights Thursday night.
The Eagles got wins from Chloe Hilvers at No. 2 singles, Aryianne Gaskill at No. 3 singles, and from both doubles teams: Erica Cain and Andrea Barry at No. 1 and Jacy Squires and Katie McElhoe at No. 2.
Prairie Heights’ Kylie Leland earned the only point of the night for the Panthers at No. 1 singles.
In other action, Lakewood Park blanked Central Noble, 5-0.
Prep Track & Field Fremont boys, Panther girls win on Eagles’ senior night
FREMONT — Prairie Heights’ girls track and field squad edged Fremont, 64-63, while the Eagle boys bested their Panther counterparts, 71-56.
Meet highlights included the Panther girls taking the 4-by-800-meter relay (12:04.50), with the Eagles boys taking their event (9:54.00).
For the Eagle girls, Addy Parr and Claire Foulk went 1-2 in the high jump (4-10 and 4-8). Heights’ Jaden Daniels took the high jump for the Panthers (5-4).
The Heights boys’ Holt Schrock and Dylan Prater went 1-2 in the long jump (16-8 and 16-31/4).
Trevyn Terry won the discus event (99-01) for the Prairie Heights girls.
Behind Angola Middle School Thursday, both Angola teams defeated East Noble 91-41.
Prep Volleyball DeKalb boys beat by Lions
DeKalb boys volleyball team lost to the Fort Wayne Lions in three sets on Thursday night. No other details were available.
College Baseball Trine 4-0 in MIAA
ANGOLA — Trine improved to 4-0 in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play with a 7-3 victory over Kalamazoo Friday afternoon at Jannen Field.
The Thunder (13-9 overall) scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning after the Hornets scored twice in the top half. Six of the first seven Trine hitters reached base to start the bottom of the first, and the out was a sacrifice bunt.
Trine’s Josh Hoogewerf had another solid start to get the win and improve to 4-1 on the season. He allowed three runs (two earned) and three hits in seven innings, struck out 10 and walked no one. Cole Decker and Robert Kortas each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.
Kortas was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a run batted in to lead the Thunder offense. Cory Erbskorn had two hits, a run and an RBI. Trine catcher Matt Weis picked a Hornet runner off of first base to end the game.
The Hornets are 13-6, 1-1 in the MIAA.
College Volleyball Trine men finish regular season with two losses
Trine’s men’s volleyball team ended the regular season with two losses over two of the top teams in the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League.
The Thunder were swept at Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) Thursday, 25-23, 25-18, 27-25, then lost at Mount Union (Ohio) Friday.
Trine (14-12 overall) finished fourth in the MCVL at 5-3 and will take on Mount Union (20-5) on the Purple Raiders’ court in a semifinal game of the MCVL Tournament Friday in Alliance, Ohio. Baldwin Wallace will play Wittenberg in the other semifinal.
On Friday at Mount Union, Kevin Boncaro had 20 kills, nine digs and three solo blocks for Trine. Sam Bhandal had 34 assists and 11 digs. Ted Hofmeister had 12 digs, eight kills and three assists.
On Thursday at Baldwin Wallace, Boncaro had 14 kills, six digs and two block assists for the Thunder. Bhandal had 28 assists and six digs. Hofmeister had 10 digs, nine kills, two block assists and a solo block. Hunter Haas and Johnson-Kuhao Ho’okano-Pelekai each had 11 digs.
College Softball Trine splits with Muskingum
ANGOLA — Trine defeated a solid Muskingum team 5-1 in six innings Thursday evening after losing the first game of the doubleheader 8-7.
The Muskingum team had travel issues getting to Angola, then the first game went a little over two and a half hours. The Muskies (17-4) put a couple runners on base in the top of the seventh around two outs in the second game. But umpires and coaches agreed to stop the game due to darkness and the game was called complete after six innings.
In game two, Trine scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie. The big play in the innings was two runs scoring on a Muskie error after Emma Beyer laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Anna Koeppl (7-0) went all six innings to get the pitching win. She allowed an unearned run and seven hits, walked no one, hit a batter and struck out three.
Karley Trine was 2-for-2 with a walk for the Thunder (16-3). Amanda Prather was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a run batted in.
In game one, Muskingum outhit Trine 14-4 and overcame five errors and issuing seven walks to the Thunder.
Kalie Eshelman and Cara Taylor each had three hits and three runs scored for the Muskies. Eshleman and Sarah Piteo both homered.
Karley Trine homered, doubled, scored a run and had two RBIs for Trine. Beyer had a two-run single in the first inning. Debbie Hill (3-2) was the losing pitcher in relief.
College Tennis Both Trine teams fall at Hope
HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine’s tennis teams lost to Hope in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association action Friday, 9-0 in the women’s dual and 8-1 in the men’s dual.
Andrew Spirrison got the lone Thunder’s men’s victory at No. 2 singles in a third set pro-set tiebreaker 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.
Hope men 8, Trine 1
Singles: 1. Jacob Burkett (H) def. Cole Goodman 6-1, 6-0. Andrew Spirrison (T) def. Tyler Stafford 4-6, 6-2, 10-8. 3. Cameron Coates (H) def. Elijah Schilthuis 6-2, 6-2. 4. Matt Henkel (H) def. Aaron Streit 6-1, 6-0. 5. Justin Fay (H) def. Drew Dixon 6-1, 6-2. 6. Austin Becksvoort (H) def. Caleb Morris 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Burkett-Coates (H) def. Spirrison-Streit 8-2. 2. Stafford-Henkel (H) def. Goodman-Dixon 8-3. 3. Fay-John Foss (H) def. Schilthuis-Nicholas Jen 8-2.
Hope women 9, Trine 0
Singles: 1. Amanda Lopykinski (H) def. Eva Morales 6-0, 6-0. 2. Sullivan Moran (H) def. Bekah Trent 6-0, 6-1. 3. Annika Weeber (H) def. Elina Locane 6-2, 6-0. 4. Miyako Coffey (H) def. Emilee Bassett 6-3, 6-0. Hope Rhoades (H) def. Alexis Maloney 6-4, 6-2. 6. Taylor Truman (H) def. Bailey Pelliccia 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Lopykinski-Moran (H) def. Trent-Locane 8-2. 2. Coffey-Truman (H) def. Bassett-Maloney 8-2. 3. Weeber-Delanie Riebschleger (H) def. Morales-Pelliccia 8-0.
