Girls Prep Golf
Barons 3rd, Fremont 5th in Concordia invite
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb was third and Fremont was fifth in the 22-team Concordia Invitational Saturday.
The Barons had three eagles and shot 310. The Eagles had 387. Garrett had 461. East Noble also was in the tournament.
Carroll won the tournament with a school-record 289 and Homestead was second. Charger Taylor Larkins won the invitational with an 18-hole school record of 65. Her 5-under par on the back nine was also a school record.
Freshman Paig Williams was second with a 72 to lead the Barons. Sophie Pfister shot an 18-hole personal best score of 76 and finished ninth.
Grace Pfister and Jadan Tompkins both shot 81 for DeKalb. Williams, Tompkins, Grace Pfister and Bella Karch all shot personal best scores for nine holes.
Khloe Glendening shot 87 and Presley Scott had 94 to pace Fremont.
Lily Coler and Kate Gannon both shot 18-hole PRs for the Eagles, and Emery Laughlin had 108. Coler shot 100 and Gannon had 106.
Emmah Moody had a personal best 99 to lead the Railroaders.
Garrett also had 112 from Sydney Suelzer, 121 from Abbi Werling, 129 from Brenna Orth and 141 from Tori Hug.
In the latest Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association poll that came out Sunday, DeKalb is tied for 17th with Bedford North Lawrence.
Westview is No. 1 and Carmel is second. Westfield had six first-place votes and the Greyhounds had two first-place votes.
Other teams in the region in the state poll are Homestead in fourth, Carroll in seventh, Culver Academies in 14th and Northridge in 16th. Warsaw and Plymouth were honorable mentions.
Churubusco loses to Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — Churubusco lost to Columbia City 217-254 Friday at Eagle Glen. Columbia City's Ciara Clifford was medalist with a 48.
Prep Volleyball
Knights win at West Noble
LIGONIER — East Noble opened its season with a win over West Noble in four sets on Saturday night. The scores were 19-25, 25-23, 25-8, 25-20.
Mak Kolvoord had nine kills and Kylie Walz had nine aces for the Knights in Payton (Hart) Hunley's coaching debut at her alma mater. Kylie Anderson and Ava Larson each had six kills.
Alexia Mast had 30 assists for the Chargers, and Darcy Ritchie had 19 digs. Alayna DeLong had 10 kills and Jada Nelson had 16 digs and seven kills. Izzy Beers had eight kills and Laci Roy had six aces.
East Noble won the junior varsity match 20-25, 25-5, 15-10. Miah Hilbish had five digs, five assists, three kills and two aces for West Noble.
Fremont wins LPC Invite
AUBURN — Fremont won the Lakewood Park Christian Invitational for new coach Megan Tolin on Saturday.
The Eagles defeated the host Panthers 25-17, 25-18, then defeated Elkhart Christian 25-18, 24-26, 15-9.
LPC defeated the ECA Eagles 25-20, 25-24. The Panthers junior varsity team won both of their matches on Saturday.
Tolin is a Fremont High School graduate and the daughter of former Eagle football and wrestling coach Dan Callahan, who is now Trine University's Associate Athletic Director of Compliance.
Also on Saturday in Butler, Eastside opened its season with a loss to Northeast Corner Conference rival Fairfield, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16.
Prep Cross Country
LPC with strong individual runs at Norwell
OSSIAN — Lakewood Park Christian had three top 10 finishes to highlight local activity at the Norwell Invitational Saturday.
In the boys' race, freshman Zander Ritenour placed third in 17 minutes, 50.9 seconds to lead the Panthers. Senior Jackson VandeVelde was eighth in 18:34.8. LPC was fifth with 126 points.
Garrett was fourth with 108, and was led by Gavin Weller in fifth overall in 18:07.9. Fremont did not field a full team with only four boys running.
In the girls' race, junior Sophia Haslett was one of two girls to run for Lakewood Park and set a 5-kilometer school record of 21:12.1 in placing third individually.
Garrett was sixth with 151 points. Fremont only had two girls running.
In the boys' race, the Railroaders had Nate Presswood in 14th place in 19:09.8, Carter Coffman in 20th in 19:30, Aiden Boltz in 26th in 20:06.7, Conner Boltz in 43rd in 21:01.3 and Kohen Smith in 51st place in 21:23.8.
For Lakewood Park, Kellen Warner was in 33rd place in 20:23.1, Caleb VandeVelde in 35th in 20:31.4, Jackson Kruse in 47th in 21:08.5, Anthony Mansojer in 63rd in 21:49.9 and Isaac Thurber in 64th in 21:53.5.
Fremont was led by Shaun Fansler in 49th place in 21:12.8. The Eagles also had Josiah Scantlen in 87th in 26:52.2, Jorden Fisher in 88th in 26:52.6, and Michael Fisher in 34:11.7.
In the boys' junior varsity race, LPC's Jeff Fletcher was second in 22:25, and teammate Riley Motz was third in 22:29.3.
In the girls' race, Garrett's top three finishers were freshmen. Elly Cossairt was 22nd in 23:48.1, Charlotte Lemen was 31st in 24:44.8 and Adelle Romanetz was 35th in 25:13.2.
The Railroaders also had Brooklyn Jacobs in 48th place in 26:40.7, Addison Ebert in 54th in 27:26.1, Molly Martin in 61st in 28:37.5, and Ayla Gilbert in 69th in 30:43.8.
Fremont had Hallie Shrewsburg in 21st place in 23:43.1 and Olivia Atkins in 39:28.2. Kathryn Dowd was 53rd for LPC in 27:21.4.
EN 3rd in Snider Hokum-Karem
FORT WAYNE — East Noble was third in the Snider Hokum Karem Saturday.
The team of Addison Lindsey and Robert Warren finished third out of 156 pairs to lead the Knights.
The team of Chloe Gibson and Ryker Quake and the duo of Julie Crow and Gavin Sowles also had top 25 finishes for East Noble.
Churubusco's Jorja DeBolt and Evan Palmer combined to finish 25th.
Eagle Tapanga Tiffany was 26th in the two-mile open event.
