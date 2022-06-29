ANGOLA — Hudson’s Hank Glasgo won the Monument City Classic 10K race Saturday morning.
Glasgo, who will begin his senior year at Prairie Heights High School in August, finished in 35 minutes, 59.55 seconds. Dalton Atchison of Fort Wayne was second in 36:38.83.
The top female finisher was Hidi Gaff of Fort Wayne in 39:44.27. She placed 10th overall.
A total of 128 runners finished the 10-kilometer run.
Angola Monument City 10K
Saturday’s results
1. Hank Glasgo (hometown, Hudson) 35 minutes, 59.55 seconds, 2. Dalton Atchison (Fort Wayne) 36:38.83, 3. Shaun Hamilton (Pleasant Lake) 36:54.76, 4. Andrew Arnos (New Haven) 37:08.56, 5. Tanner Wall (Fremont) 37:56.70, 6. Shane Ross (Angola) 38:06.02, 7. Joshua Peppers (Bluffton) 39:00.04, 8. Dustin Moore (Fort Wayne) 39:04.53, 9. Joe McFarren (Liberty Center) 39:28.85, 10. Hidi Gaff (Fort Wayne) 39:44.27, 11. Tanner McMain (Garrett) 40:23.74, 12. Jonah Silcox (Fort Wayne) 40:55.03, 13. Floyd Schmucker (LaGrange) 41:10.06, 14. Lavon Schmucker (LaGrange) 41:24.36, 15. Sean McAvoy (Bluffton) 42:09.44, 16. James Ross (Angola) 42:35.46, 17. Ashley Case (Angola) 43:21.9, 18. Richard Sutter (Fort Wayne) 43:52.99, 19. Greg Smith (Pleasant Lake) 44:08.19, 20. Aidan Ackels (Fort Wayne) 44:34.06, 21. Hannah Klein (Athens, Mich.) 44:40.11, 22. Bill Hanna (Fremont) 45:13.79, 23. Jonah Harris (New Haven) 45:16.81, 24. Emma Long (Bristol) 45:19.22, 25. Max Cook (Hudson) 45:32.02, 26. Jacob Gonzales (Fort Wayne) 46:12.16, 27. Carter Eckley (Pioneer, Ohio) 46:35.79, 28. Adelyn Long (Bristol) 46:57.24, 29. Jason McCarthy (Pleasant Lake) 46:57.46, 30. Katie Berlew (Fremont) 46:58.29.
31. Gage Forrest (Fremont) 47:01.20, 32. Chris Lilly (Garrett) 47:20.58, 33. Stephanie Burkholder (Goshen) 47:48.43, 34. Brian Kitch (Auburn) 47:52.56, 35. James Frazier (Fort Wayne) 48:06.15, 36. Ava Budak (Pleasant Lake) 48:12.27, 37. Betsy Lowry (Fishers) 48:20.19, 38. Tate Fackler (Montpelier, Ohio) 48:25.37, 39. MacKenzie Snyder (Angola) 48:42.90, 40. Michael Szapkiw (Angola) 48:46.76, 41. Ruben Falcon (Goshen) 49:07.12, 42. Adam Buell (Angola) 49:52.49, 43. Jeff Martin (Angola) 50:14.07, 44. Chelsi Noll (Angola) 50:34.86, 45. Tim Gorman (Fremont) 50:52.62, 46. Sydney McFarren (Liberty Center) 50:53.27, 47. Isaac Saxton (Fort Wayne) 50:59.20, 48. Melissa Budak (Pleasant Lake) 51:14.90, 49. Aaron Vnuk (Spencerville) 51:27.21, 50. Teddy Foote (Coldwater, Mich.) 51:27.62, 51. Ryan Gater (Garrett) 51:48.41, 52. Aaron Rayle (Kendallville) 51:55.81, 53. Grady Hoover (Angola) 52:04.40, 54. Molly Edgel (Angola) 52:10.54, 55. Jeff Junk (Fort Wayne) 52:21.40, 56. Kelsie Duehmig (Avilla) 52:30.62, 57. Julie Gregory (Fort Wayne) 52:55.11, 58. Christopher Jordan (Fremont) 53:34.33, 59. Holly Schneider (Angola) 54:08.34, 60. Nathan Widomski (Elkhart) 54:08.67, 61. Marissa Goodwin (New Haven) 54:17.29, 62. Victoria Hill (Hamilton) 54:17.88, 63. Jayson Laube (Fort Wayne) 54:54.66, 64. Zakary Hill (Angola) 55:02.06, 65. Isabella Budak (Pleasant Lake) 55:02.20, 66. Brianne Crowl (Hamilton) 55:13.79, 67. Eric Rueppel (Sturgis, Mich.) 55:30.27, 68. Sarah Rueppel (Sturgis, Mich.) 55:30.51, 69. Chad Hoover (Angola) 55:35.48, 70. Hallie Shrewsburg (Angola) 56:34.39.
