EMMA — With 2:15 left in the third quarter, the game looked to be all but over.
Senior Bailey Kelham’s free throw for Garrett capped off a 6-0 run in a Northeast Corner Conference matchup against Westview on Tuesday to give the Railroaders a 37-20 lead.
The Warriors didn’t go down without a battle, however, with junior Hope Bortner leading her team on a 17-4 run over the next six minutes to trail by four, before Garrett did just enough to hold them off down the stretch.
The Railroaders won 46-40 with seniors Maddy Schenkel (16 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists) and Bailey Kelham (14 pts, 12 rebs, 2 assts, 4 steals, 1 block) and junior Kelsey Bergman (11 pts, 6 rebs, 3 blks) all scoring in the double digits.
“We won’t lose very much if we get three guys in double figures,” Railroaders coach Bob Lapadot said. “There’s been games we haven’t got to 30. So, if we get three guys scoring 30 or more, we’re going to be in good shape.”
The loss for the Warriors (4-6 overall, 3-1 NECC) is their first in conference play, preventing them from starting 4-0 for the season for the first time since 2014. It is also Garrett’s fourth straight win against Westview over four years.
“I told Coach Yoder after the game, he’s just doing an amazing job here,” Lapadot said. “From what he got and the way he’s building it up and the way these kids are playing already. I told him two years ago it was 27-0 at halftime, and to see where these kids have come and the belief they have in him, that’s a huge credit to him.”
The first half of the game was all about Schenkel, who led all scorers with 12 points and two 3-pointers at the break. Kelham added eight in the first half that allowed the Railroaders to enjoy a 30-16 halftime lead.
Westview senior Sara Lapp scored six of her nine points in the first 16 minutes to lead the Warriors.
After Garrett added to it to lead by 17 in the third, the Warriors outscored the Railroaders 9-2 in the final 1:40 of the quarter, starting and ending with a Bortner 3-pointer and one by freshman Mykayla Mast (6 pts) sandwiched in between. That portion of the run cut Westview’s deficit back to 10, trailing 39-29.
Bortner (16 pts) brought them within seven early in the fourth, making a layup and the ensuing free throw following a foul, before Bergman answered with a layup for Garrett shortly after.
In the next three minutes, however, the Warriors got within four after senior Andrea Miller (7 pts) scored a basket and Bortner hit her fourth 3-pointer of the game with 3:31 remaining to trail 41-37.
“People are going to make shots and people are going to do things, but when you get out-executed and out-scouting-reported, that’s a credit to Westview,” Lapadot said. “They knocked every shot down. Coach Yoder drew up fantastic plays but he had five guys out there executing them perfectly.”
From there, it was a free throw contest the rest of the way, with the Railroaders making five attempts to Westview’s one. Lapp scored a layup with three seconds left, but the deficit was too insurmountable by then.
Other scorers for the Railroaders (3-5, 2-2 NECC) were senior Aida Haynes (3 pts, 2 rebs, 1 asst) and junior Brooklyn Jacobs (2 pts, 5 rebs).
Sophomore Morgan Riegsecker added two points for the Warriors.
Westview won the junior varsity half 20-0. Sophomore Karis Weinberg led withfive points, followed by freshmen Jordynn Wasson, Bre Cory and Maddie Grossman with four each. Sophomore Shanna Miller added a 3-pointer.
The Warriors play at Central Noble on Friday, while the Railroaders head to Ossian to play Norwell on Saturday.
