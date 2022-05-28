GARRETT — Faith Owen, a senior starter on Garrett’s regional champion girls basketball team, will continue her career at Central Christian College of the Bible in Missouri.
Owen will play for coach Kori Zarzutski. She did her signing with family, teammates and coaches looking on during Garrett’s senior night activities in April.
“When I first visited, I instantly fell in love with the welcoming, faith-based environment,” Owen said. “I also liked the size of the campus because I prefer smaller schools to larger schools.”
Owen said she will study psychology with an aim toward being a Christian counselor.
Owen was a first-team KPC Media Group All-Area first-team selection, and earned honorable mention honors in the Northeast Corner Conference, helping the Railroaders to regular-season and tournament championships.
She also was Academic All-State honorable mention by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
A deadly outside shooting threat, Owen is second all-time at Garrett in three-pointers made. She hit 45% in her senior year while averaging 7.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.6 assists per game.
By getting the opportunity to play college basketball, Owen has fulfilled a longtime goal.
“Ever since playing Upwards basketball at the age of 5, I have always wanted to continue using my basketball talents at the college level,” she said.
Owen stuck mainly with basketball in middle school and high school. Growing up, she also tried softball and golf.
She said playing AAU basketball benefited her greatly.
“Playing AAU helped me further develop my skills by playing with and against lots of players from different schools,” she said. “Playing AAU also provided me with numerous opportunities to practice and expand my basketball abilities.
