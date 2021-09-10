WATERLOO — To find something wrong with East Noble’s first half Friday, you’d have to look awfully close, and you’d have to be terribly picky.
From a 47-yard burst by Kainon Carico on a fourth-and-two play in the game’s first series to an acrobatic, one-handed grab for a touchdown by Rowan Zolman in the final seconds of the half, the the Class 4A No. 4 Knights dominated completely on their way to a 45-7 Northeast 8 Conference win over DeKalb.
The Knights (3-0 overall, 2-0 NE8) scored on six of seven possessions — on the one on which they didn’t score, they had a 60-yard punt — and led 42-0 at halftime. The second half was played with a running clock under the IHSAA mercy rule, which kicks in when one team has a lead of 35 points or greater at intermission.
“We pride ourselves in playing physical and being balanced,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. “We want to be able to run the ball and throw the ball, and present the defense with a lot of problems, and we did so tonight.”
East Noble amassed 368 yards in the first half, 206 through the air and 162 running. Quarterback Zander Brazel was 9-of-14 passing for five touchdowns.
Carico (12 carries 107 yards) and Ethan Nickles (five attempts, 84 yards) led the way on the ground.
Nickles’ 6-yard scoring run capped a game-opening drive of 72 yards in eight plays as the Knights made an early statement and showed they were ready to play in a game they were expected to win.
“(DeKalb) coach Seth Wilcox is doing a good job,” Amstutz said. “They have some talent and they’re going to get better as the year goes on and next year as well.
“We’re at a different place with our program and our kids are playing inspired football at the right time, and we’re looking forward to getting ready for a big week next week (when the Knights host third-rated Leo).”
East Noble was in control on defense, too. The Barons were held to 14 rushing yards in the first half. They had one extended possession which lasted 14 plays, including a fourth-down conversion with a pass from Tegan Irk to Donnie Wiley. Irk was sacked on another fourth-down play, however, ending the drive.
“In all phases of the defense I was pretty excited about how we played,” Amstutz said. “We played well up front. We were able to get in several different fronts. We got some pressure on the passer and we tackled pretty well.
“We played fast for the first time in a long time. Other times we’ve played slow and lethargic, but we came out and played pretty fast and pretty aggressive. All the things we talked about wanting to do, we did tonight.”
East Noble played its regulars on only the opening series of the second half after DeKalb fumbled away the kickoff. The Knights settled for a 38-yard field goal by Nick Klein for their final points of the night.
DeKalb (0-4, 0-2) kept playing with the clock running, and found some success with East Noble substituting on defense. Landon Armstrong had 35 yards on seven carries. The Barons scored in the final minute as Irk hit Wiley on an 11-yard scoring play.
The Knights spread the wealth with their offense throughout the first half. After their opening score, they needed just three plays to score on their next possession. Nickles broke a 26-yard run before Brazel hit Brett Christian on a 29-yard scoring play. Nate Williams partially blocked the extra point.
East Noble made up for that after its next score, a 13-yard pass from Brazel to Nick Munson. The Knights passed for a two-point conversion and led 21-0 with 2:50 still left in the first quarter.
Brazel hit Zolman for a 48-yard score down the sideline in the second quarter. Nickles scored on a 35-yard run the next time the Knights had it.
After the long punt, DeKalb had to punt from its end zone and the kick was tipped. The ball hit about the 25 and bounced backward inside the 20 before the Barons could down it.
A roughing the kicker penalty was originally called, then changed after it was determined the Knights had deflected the kick.
Then came the 11-yard scoring toss to Zolman, who leaped in a crowd of defenders and pulled it in one-handed with 6.6 seconds left before the half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.