Boys Cross Country
Eastside boys win twice
BUTLER — Eastside's boys cross country team put all five of its runners in the top 10 in Tuesday's meet with Central Noble and Hamilton.
Hamilton had four finishers and Central Noble had three runners.
The Blazers' Gezahagne Biddle was first overall at 18 minutes, 8.2 seconds. Teammate Konner Lower was second at 19:28.3.
Central Noble's Noah Shepherd was third at 21:02.8. Hamilton's Jordan Fuller placed fourth at 21:05.1.
Girls Cross Country
Cougar girls victorious
BUTLER — Central Noble runners claimed the first five places in Tuesday's meet with Eastside and Hamilton.
Hamilton had two finishers and Eastside had one.
The Cougars' Kylie Zumbrun was first in the girls' race at 24 minutes, 29.7 seconds. Hamilton's Estelle Kartheiser was sixth at 28:43. Eastside's Kennedy Helbert was seventh at 31:24.
Madison Vice was Central Noble's second runner to cross the finish line, followed by Viktorija Stump, Michaela Rinehold and Angie Price.
