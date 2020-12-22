Girls Basketball Westview falls to RedHawks
GOSHEN — Westview lost to a strong Goshen team 55-15 on Monday night.
The RedHawks jumped out to a 19-2 lead after one quarter and improved to 8-1 on the season.
Goshen won the junior varsity game 35-11. Trinity Nemeth led the RedHawks with eight points.
The Warriors (0-13) travel to Lakeland today to begin a varsity doubleheader with a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Boys Basketball
Chargers trudge past Bruins
WATERFORD MILLS — West Noble grinded to a 40-28 nonconference victory over Bethany Christian Saturday night.
It was a close game for the first three quarters. The Chargers (3-3) outscored the Bruins 17-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Austin Cripe led West Noble with 17 points. Adam Nelson had 11 points and Joshua Rosales scored five. Bethany Christian is 1-4.
The Chargers won the junior varsity game 45-24. Braydon Barth had nine points for West Noble, and Luke Schermerhorn and Derek Slone scored seven each.
