Prep Gymnastics
Laker trio receives All-American honors
LAGRANGE — Three Lakeland gymnasts received All-American honors from the National High School Gymnastics Association for this past 2022-23 seasons, junior Emma Schiffli, sophomore Alayna Rasler and freshman Hannah Barrick. These honors were announced by the NHSGA earlier this past spring.
Schiffli, Rasler and Barrick were all named Academic All-Americans for having better than a 3.75 grade point average as a varsity competitor.
Schiffli received All-American honors on the vault, floor exercise and all-around. She had scoring averages for 9.025 on the vault, 8.945 on the floor and 34.165 all-around. The qualifying averages were 8.80 on the floor, 8.70 on the vault and 33.60 all-around.
Rasler and Barrick were both all-around gymnasts for Lakeland this past season. Barrick’s best event was the vault. Rasler’s best events were balance beam and the uneven bars.
