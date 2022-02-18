INDIANAPOLIS — East Noble’s Aidan Sprague, Garrett’s Hayden Brady and Lakeland’s Ben Miller all won their first-round matches Friday night in the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Finals.
Sprague survived and advanced in his first-round match at 126 pounds, defeating Center Grove senior Michael Tharpe 8-6 in double overtime, or the ultimate tiebreaker.
Sprague (40-0) will take on Penn senior Matteo Vargo (28-2) in the quarterfinals this morning. The quarterfinal round starts at 9 a.m.
At 120, Brady made a return trip to state and pinned Princeton senior Jared Dunn in 1 minute, 18 seconds. Brady improved his record to 30-4 and will take on Chesterton sophomore Hayden DeMarco (43-1) in the quarterfinals.
Miller pinned Knox senior Gunnar Krause in 3:35 in round one at 145. Miller (46-4) will take on undefeated Perry Meridian senior Matthew Koontz (40-0) in the second round.
Lakeland junior Keegan Schlabach lost a 13-2 major decision at 126 to Brownsburg senior Braden Haines. Schlabach made his state debut and finished 39-10.
Fremont senior Jacob Behm lost to second-ranked Castle junior John Purdy by pin in 61 seconds at 195 pounds early on Friday. Behm ended the season with a 42-4 record.
Two other Railroaders had their seasons end. Senior Brayden Baker was pinned by very good Chesterton junior Aidan Torres (41-1) in 1:48 at 145. Sophomore Chase Leech lost to Brownsburg senior Nick Cicciarelli 3-0 at 152 Friday afternoon.
Baker ended his final season of high school wrestling with 32-12. Leech finished his campaign 38-5.
