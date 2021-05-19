DeKalb Hicks sign

WATERLOO — Carla Hicks had a shot put and a discus in the picture with her as she signed her commitment for track and field at Huntington University Tuesday.
She’s been a thrower for four years for the Barons, and figures to take up the same events with the Foresters.
“I want to stick with throwing. I’m open to any events they see me fitting well in,” Hicks said.
“They didn’t hesitate to reach out and chat with me about what it looks like, academics and athletics together, and get a jump start on what I can do in the summer to get ready for the season.”
Coach Joel Childs said Hicks will probably get a look in the weight throw for indoor track and the hammer throw outdoors along with her usual events.
“She has a great build for a hammer thrower. It will be exciting for her to get the experience of doing a new throwing event,” Childs said.
Childs feels he’s found a good addition for the Foresters.
“Carla is an athlete, and anytime we can add athleticism and depth to our program it’s a big plus for us. It’s her personality and her drive. She’s got big goals both academically as well as athletically, and that works really well within the culture of our track and field program at Huntington.”
Hicks said she plans to study nursing. She likes the idea of being close to home.
“When I first visited Huntington it just felt like home,” she said. “All the opportunities to grow spiritually, academically, it just felt amazing.”
Having the chance to compete collegiately is important to the Baron senior, and she looks forward to improving her skills.
“It means the world,” she said. “I’m so happy to have my friends and family be by my side and push me, and help me and support me and help me get to my goals. I’m so blessed.
“There’s always room for improvement. I always have to keep in mind that a bad throw doesn’t determine anything and you have look forward to the next throw.”
She credited throwing coach Jesse Garrett with helping her progress in the DeKalb track program.
“Coach Garrett has really stuck with me through the four years,” she said. “Even in eighth grade he’d let me come over and work with the high schoolers. He’s helped me learn a lot.”
