BUTLER — Find a way.
In the latter stages of the 2019 season, the Eastside Blazers have found themselves in situations where they had to find ways to win.
Friday, on an extremely muddy field, they did it once again, scoring two second-half touchdowns to defeat the Bishop Luers Knights 13-6 in Class 2A Sectional 35 play at Butler.
Eastside (9-2) will host Fairfield (6-5) in Friday’s sectional championship game. The Falcons were 35-0 winners over Prairie Heights in the other semifinal game.
It will be the Blazers’ second attempt at a sectional title after losing 41-27 to John Glenn in the 2004 title game.
Bishop Luers out-gained Eastside 258-123, but couldn’t find the end zone, settling for two field goals against the stingy Blazer defense.
“As a coach, I couldn’t be more proud of our men. They battled for 48 minutes,” said Eastside coach Todd Mason afterwards.
“We don’t do it pretty at times, but I’ll give them credit on their grit and their grind. They never quit and they keep getting after it.”
After each team failed to move the ball on their opening possessions, the Knights (3-8) started to gain some momentum.
On fourth and long, quarterback Carson Clark connected with teammate Scottie Vanlandingham for 22 yards to the Eastside 7. Runs by Ramon Anderson and Cameron Hedgecock pushed the ball to the three before the Knights were flagged for holding.
Clark dropped back to pass on the next play, lost his footing on the muddy turf and fell for a loss of six. A 37-yard field goal try fell short.
The Blazers went backwards and punted, giving the ball back to Bishop Luers inside the 45.
The Knights got inside the 10 once again, but again, Eastside’s defense held firm, holding the visitors to a 27-yard field goal by Carter Drake with 11 minutes, 52 seconds left in the first half.
Eastside’s offense couldn’t get any traction. A punt by Laban Davis was partially blocked, one of four the Knights got a piece of in the game.
Bishop Luers made it 6-0 with a 30-yard field goal by Drake with 52.8 seconds left in the half.
In games like this, somebody has to step up and make a play.
Later, with the Blazers backed up to their own goal line, facing fourth and long, the Knights broke through the line once again and got a piece of another Davis punt, but he got enough of it to get the ball to Eastside 40.
On Bishop Luers’ next play, Clark dropped back to pass, but threw it right to Eastside’s Carson Evers. With an escort of green jerseys in front of him, Evers took it 65 yards to the end zone. The Blazers missed the extra point, but tied the game with 43.3 seconds left in the third.
Eastside’s Hayden Gardner tackled Anderson for a loss of six on the final play of the third, and after Clark found Jamie Johnson for 25 yards, Lane Cleckner sacked Clark for a loss. An illegal block penalty on the play cost the Knights 15 more yards, eventually leading to a punt.
The Blazers couldn’t move the ball on its next possession, but the defense stepped up once more.
Clark dropped back to pass and threw into double coverage. Eastside’s Dawson Smyth tipped the ball, and teammate Dylan Bredemeyer came down with the interception near midfield with 7:57 to play.
On the first play, Davis dropped back to pass and found Wade Miller in a sloppy, slippery foot race with a Bishop Luers defender for a 52-yard touchdown. Jaiden Baker’s kick made it 13-6 Blazers.
The Knights got 16 yards on a Clark to Hedgecock screen pass, but later in the drive, Clark lost his footing once again in the mud. A fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
The Blazers got the ball back with 4:42 to play. Needing some first downs to force the Knights to use their two timeouts, Eastside got one on a gutsy play call given the field conditions when Davis ran a naked bootleg around the left end for 19 yards to the Luers 42.
Dax Holman and Matt Firestine combined for 10 yards on the next two plays for another first. Eastside was called for two penalties after that, however, and the Knights got the ball back with 1:11 to play.
After Clark was nearly picked off on the first play, he hooked up with Vanlandingham for 12 to the Luers 26.
Clark was sacked on the next play, and the Knights were flagged for delay of game.
Just when it looked like they couldn’t do anything right, the Knights executed the hook-and-ladder from Clark to Johnson, who tossed it to Hedgecock. In the sequence, Eastside was tagged with a personal foul penalty, giving the visitors first down at the Blazer 43.
Clark and Vanlandingham hooked up for a 10-yard gain, but the Knights were called for a penalty right after that, and Gardner sacked Clark on the game’s final play.
Regardless if the Knights came into the game with a losing record, beating a team with 11 state championships in its trophy case is an accomplishment.
“Take nothing away from Bishop Luers. They played their ever-loving hearts out,” Mason said. “To get a win against a program as prestigious as Bishop Luers, it’s a big night for Eastside football.”
