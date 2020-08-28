Volleyball
Chargers sweep Westview
LIGONIER — West Noble swept Westview 25-22, 25-12, 25-17 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Nichelle Phares had nine kills and three blocks for the Chargers (4-2, 2-0 NECC). Lilly Mast had eight digs, four kills and two blocks. Angela Caldwell pitched in seven kills and an ace.
West Noble won the other two matches, 25-14, 25-9 in the junior varsity contest and 22-25, 25-12, 15-2 in the C-team match.
Molly Jones had six kills and three blocks for the Charger JV girls. Chloe Sprague had eight aces and eight assists for the West Noble C squad.
At Churubusco Thursday, the Eagles lost to Bluffton 26-24, 25-23, 20-25, 26-24. Churubusco is 2-6.
Cougars handle Blazers
ALBION — Central Noble took care of Eastside 25-11, 25-16, 25-18 in Northeast Corner Conference play Thursday.
Jenica Berkes had 26 assists and 10 digs to lead the Cougars. Bridgette Gray had 12 kills and Amber Spencer had 10 digs.
Lakers top Marines
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Hamilton 25-2, 25-10, 25-7 Thursday.
Peyton Hartsough had nine aces and five digs for the Lakers (2-1). Justice Haston had six aces, and Kylie Bowling had five kills.
Railroaders improve to 4-0
GARRETT — Garrett improved to 4-0 with a 25-14, 25-14, 25-18 win over East Noble Thursday.
Emma Hirchak led the way with 12 kills while Morgan Ostrowski and Logan Smith had eight apiece.
Smith had 22 assists and Hirchak contributed 11. Smith added four aces and Ostrowski served three. The Railroaders had 13 aces in the match.
Ostrowski had 12 digs, Bailey Payton had 10 and Hirchak and Emma Welbaum had nine each.
Angola defeats Barons in three
ANGOLA — Angola defeated DeKalb in three games Thursday. Scores were 25-12, 27-25, 25-18.
Paige Snider had six kills and 13 digs, and Christina Yarian had six kills and two blocks. Hope Moring had six kills, 10 assists and nine digs.
Coach Melissa Hall praised her team’s defense, which was led by 18 digs from Kaila Barkhaus. Lillie Cserep had 14 assists and 11 digs, and Paige Pettis had three kills and eight digs.
Brenna Spangler had four kills and two blocks, and Autumn Straw had three blocks.
Boys Soccer
DeKalb takes conference opener
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb blanked New Haven 5-0 in the Northeast 8 Conference opener for both teams Thursday.
Korbin Gillian had two goals and an assist for the Barons (2-1 overall, 1-0 NE8). Carric Joachim and Pierceton Mansfield both had a goal and an assist. Jacob Ley also scored.
CN scratches past Lakeland
ALBION — Central Noble won an aggressive Northeast Corner Conference match over Lakeland 1-0 on Thursday.
Jonah Hopf scored in the first half for the Cougars. The contest featured 23 fouls, four yellow cards and an ejection.
Angola breaks free from Panthers
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Prairie Heights 8-1 in Northeast Corner Conference action Thursday.
The match was scoreless until the Hornets (3-1-1, 2-1 NECC) scored two goals in the final four minutes of the first half.
Leo Lozano Vargas and Bryce Dailey each scored twice for Angola. Kane Wagner, AJ Hersel, Jack McClure and Joel Knox had a goal apiece.
Trent VanWagner scored for the Panthers (1-4, 0-3) on an assist from Austin Helmick late in the second half.
Angola won the junior varsity match 5-1.
Girls Soccer
Hornets blank Patriots
MONROEVILLE — Angola bested Heritage 1-0 on Thursday.
Hornet Chae Hutchins scored the lone goal of the match in the first half on an assist from Jacque Miller. Senior goalkeeper Sarah McKinley earned her second shutout this week, and Angola improved to 2-3.
Boys Tennis Warriors down RedHawks
EMMA — Westview defeated Goshen 4-1 on Thursday.
The Warriors won both doubles matches in straight sets with Will Clark and Brady Hostetler at No. 1 and Tim Brandenberger and Isaac Rogers at No. 2.
Westview 4, Goshen 1
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Pi Wellington 6-0, 6-2. 2. Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Carlos Lichty 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. 3. Moses Sawatzky (G) def. Brennan Beachy 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Brenton Pham-Joel Byler 6-0, 6-0. 2. Tim Brandenberger-Isaac Rogers (WV) def. Cormac Koop Liechty-Will Nisley 6-3, 6-2.
Fremont ends drought vs. Bethany
FREMONT — Fremont beat Bethany Christian for the first time in 10 years on Thursday, winning a 3-2 dual.
The Eagles’ three wins came in straight sets from singles guys Ethan Bock and Nick Miller and from the No. 2 doubles team of Josh Sherbondy and Isaac Hirschy. Fremont is 6-2.
The Bruins won the junior varsity dual 6-3.
Fremont’s Brody Foulk and Jeremy Rode won a pro-set tiebreaker at No. 2 doubles, 8-7 (7-1). The Eagles also had victories from the team of Alex Chilenski and Lukas Berlew (8-4) and singles player Andrew McCantarfer (8-0).
Fremont 3, Bethany Christian 2
Singles: 1. Ethan Bock (F) def. Braden Bohn 6-1, 6-0. 2. Nick Miller (F) def. Theo Siemens-Rhodes 6-0, 6-3. 3. Cameron Heinisch (BC) def. Evan Towns 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Nick Rutherford-Sam Verdin (F) def. Joseph Mounsithraj-Tyson Miller 6-3, 6-4. 2. Josh Sherbondy-Isaac Hirschy (F) def. Aaron Shenk-Austin Shenk 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.
Hornets battle in loss
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Angola lost to Leo 3-2 in a non-conference dual on Thursday.
“The Hornets fought hard in an exciting match where both teams had and lost momentum several times,” Angola coach Scott Hottell said. “Both teams played some high level tennis.”
Marcus Miller won at No. 3 singles for the Hornets, 6-4, 6-2. Connor Libey and Caleb Biernat won for AHS at No, 2 doubles, 6-1, 6-3.
The match that decided the dual was at No. 1 doubles, where the Lions team defeated Jacob Pontorno and Aiden Koch 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.
Angola’s Brad Boyd (No. 1 singles) and Trevyn Towers (No. 2 singles) both lost 6-0, 6-1.
Leo won the junior varsity dual 7-2.
Lakers edge Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Lakeland got past Prairie Heights 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Thursday.
The Panther wins came from Leyton Byler at No. 1 singles and from the No. 1 doubles team of Kaleb Lounsbury and Chase Bachelor.
Girls Golf
Heights defeats Westview
LAGRANGE — Prairie Heights won 210-139 over Westview in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday at Heron Creek.
Renae Meek was medalist with a 48 to lead the Panthers. Heights also had 50 from Haylee Henderson, 56s from Amelia Johnston and Kennedy Myers and 64 from Madison Kain.
Hope Haarer shot 57 for the Warriors. Westview also had 60s from Lillian Eash and Hannah Klein, 62 from Ava Brown and 64 from Danika Yoder.
Girls Golf
Garrett defeats NECC opponents
MIDDLEBURY — Garrett shot 219 to 221 for Fairfield and 239 for West Noble in a Northeast Corner Conference three-way match at Meadow Valley Thursday.
Garrett’s Sarah Cooper was the medalist with a 42 and Abby Weaver shot a 52 for the Railroaders. Other Garrett scores were Courtney Barse 60, Kaitlyn Bergman 65 and Sophia Ruble 66.
Kacee Click topped West Noble with a 48. Other Charger scores were Jordan Schlemmer 60, Mikayla Nichols 64, Abi Hawn 67 and Aubrey Weigoud 69.
Bailey Willard led Fairfield with a 54.
