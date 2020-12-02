ANGOLA — The Angola swim teams continued their winning ways Wednesday as they both took dual meets over DeKalb at the YMCA of Steuben County. The scores were 118-51 in the girls’ meet and 136-23 in the boys’ meet.
Fremont sophomore Gage Forrest also started his season. He was the overall winner in the 50-yard freestyle in 26.40 seconds and was third in the 100 backstroke in 1 minute, 8.7 seconds.
Eastside had three girls take part in the meet, too. The big highlight for the Blazers was Chloe Buss finishing in third in the girls’ 100 freestyle in 1:08.32.
The Barons were on the back end of swimming on back-to-back evenings. Angola is just further along with more numbers on the boys’ side and a different core of girls after some big graduation losses. Both Hornet teams improved to 7-0 in dual meets this season.
“We were a little lethargic at the start, but we had some quality swims all the way down the list,” AHS coach Brian Miller said. “We wanted to win, but we focused on the little things.”
The Hornet senior girls from last season only lost two dual meets in their entire careers, one loss each in their freshman and sophomore seasons. Included were three KPC Media Group All-Area selections last season, Audra James, Courtney Simmons and area swimming Prep of the Year Taylor Clemens.
Senior Maddie Toigo is again among the leading swimmers for the Angola girls. Classmate Yuwadee Sungkakham, also known in the Angola community as Ice Barry, has grown into a leading role. Freshman Frances Krebs has made an immediate impact.
They won two individual events apiece on Wednesday, Toigo in the 100 freestyle and the 200 individual medley, Sungkakham in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke, and Krebs in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. Sophomore McKenna Powers also won two events, the 200 and 500 freestyle races.
The Angola girls last lost a dual meet in the 2017-2018 season.
There are 17 boys swimming for the Hornets this season, the most that program has had in awhile. “They all have some type of experience,” Miller said. “They are all making each other better.”
Junior Marcus Miller, the coach’s son, and senior Zac Creager lead Angola. Key newcomers are senior transfer Alex Kincannon and freshman Ethan Sanders.
On Wednesday, Miller won the 200 IM and 500 freestyle and Sanders was first in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Kincannon won the 100 butterfly.
Brian Miller likes the versatility and flexibility of his kids on both teams.
“They want to do other events,” Miller said. “Marcus almost had a PR (personal record) in the 200 IM.
“We’re trying to get into a rhythm practice-wise. We’re losing pool time, but the kids are still maximizing that time. They still want to improve.”
Forrest was pleased with how he started the season. He swims where there are lanes available in the Angola home meets, so figuring out his postseason events are a season-long process.
“I dropped times in both of my events,” Forrest said. “I’m continuing to work on the 50 free. But in the 500 free, I found out I can do really well there.
“Angola has more boys than last season, so there are less places to fit in a meet. I really pray to do something good.”
For DeKalb, Jala Collins was second in the 200 freestyle, Mallory Jarrett was second in the 200 IM, Adeline Gillespie was second in the 100 butterfly and Layla Chautle was second in the 100 breaststroke for the girls. A leading Baron boys placing was senior Jack Mahoney in second in the 100 freestyle.
Both Angola teams took part in the first half of the Goshen Redhawk Relays this past Saturday. The second part of that meet will have different teams in it this coming Saturday.
Girls: Angola 118, DeKalb 51
200 medley relay — 1. Angola (Shelburne, Sungkakham, F. Krebs, Toigo) 2:07.95, 2. DeKalb (M. Jarrett, Chautle, Gillespie, C. Yarian) 2:11.97, 3. Angola (Hagerty, K. Smith, M. Krebs, E. Rodriguez) 2:20.13, 4. Angola (Madi Farlow, Zeeb, L. Smith, Macy Farlow) 2:38.23, 5. DeKalb (C. Jarrett, J. Jarrett, Eshbach, A. DeTray) 2:38.69.
200 freestyle — 1. Powers (A) 2:20.53, 2. Collins (D) 2:21.93, 3. Conley (A) 2:25.07, 4. Rogers (D) 2:26.03, 5. Steffel (A) 2:29.4, 6. Grimoldi (D) 3:11.46.
200 individual medley — 1. Toigo (A) 2:36.8, 2. M. Jarrett (D) 2:42.54, 3. Chautle (D) 2:48.31, 4. M. Krebs (A) 2:50.01, 5. Rohm (Eastside) 2:51.52, 6. L. Smith (A) 3:14.76.
50 freestyle — 1. Sungkakham (A) 28.58, 2. M. Antos (A) 29.42, 3. E. Rodriguez (A) 30.88, 4. Eshbach (D) 32.72, 5. J. Jarrett (D) 33.26, 6. C. Jarrett (D) 33.30.
100 butterfly — 1. F. Krebs (A) 1:07.03, 2. Gillespie (D) 1:14.60, 3. M. Krebs (A) 1:22.72, 4. A. Antos (A) 1:23.78, 5. Rohm (ES) 1:24.71, 6. Buss (ES) 1:26.77.
100 freestyle — 1. Toigo (A) 1:04.16, 2. Steffel (A) 1:07.63, 3. Buss (ES) 1:08.32, 4. Eshbach (D) 1:12.91, 5. Macy Farlow (A) 1:13.69, 6. C. Jarrett (D) 1:16.85.
500 freestyle — 1. Powers (A) 6:21.76, 2. Shelburne (A) 6:34.5, 3. Collins (D) 6:56.92, 4. C. Yarian (D) 7:05.44, 5. Hagerty (A) 7:28.31, 6. Helbert (ES) 7:54.62.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (Toigo, M. Antos, Hannah Conley, Sungkakham) 1:57.14, 2. DeKalb (Eshbach, Chautle, M. Jarrett, Collins) 2:03.56, 3. Angola (Steffel, A. Antos, E. Rodriguez, K. Smith) 2:04.94, 4. Angola (K. Baker, K. Towers, Madi Farlow, Macy Farlow) 2:19.11, 5. DeKalb (Steckley, A. Niccum, Houser, A. DeTray) 2:42.71.
100 backstroke — 1. F. Krebs (A) 1:06.97, 2. Shelburne (A) 1:13.11, 3. Gillespie (D) 1:14.48, 4. Rogers (D) 1:16.66, 5. Hagerty (A) 1:20.49, 6. Grimoldi (D) 1:33.29.
100 breaststroke — 1. Sungkakham (A) 1:23.70, 2. Chautle (D) 1:23.92, 3. K. Smith (A) 1:26.61, 4. A. Antos (A) 1:27.04, 5. M. Jarrett (D) 1:30.89, 6. A. DeTray (D) 1:57.19.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (Powers, M. Antos, Conley, F. Krebs) 4:17.69, 2. DeKalb (Collins, Rogers, C. Yarian, Gillespie) 4:32.60, 3. Angola (Shelburne, Macy Farlow, M. Krebs, Steffel) 4:46.18, 4. Angola (Madi Farlow, K. Towers, Zeeb, K. Baker) 5:20.37, 5. DeKalb (J. Jarrett, Houser, Steckley, C. Jarrett) 5:35.38.
Boys: Angola 136, DeKalb 23
200 medley relay — 1. Angola (Sanders, E. Bussema, Kincannon, Creager) 1:51.73, 2. Angola (Sweeney, Jo. Pontorno, G. Hosek, X. Hosek) 2:05.39, 3. DeKalb (D. Mahoney, G. Houser, Scher, J. Mahoney) 2:23.73.
200 freestyle — 1. Ja. Pontorno (A) 2:03.83, 2. Young (A) 2:09.48, 3. Cooper (A) 2:14.61, 4. K. Yarian (D) 2:58.02.
200 individual medley — 1. M. Miller (A) 2:16.01, 2. E. Bussema (A) 2:24.42, 3. Sweeney (A) 2:41.69.
50 freestyle — 1. Forrest (Fremont) 26.40, 2. Creager (A) 32.50, 3. Gibson (A) 33.70, 4. J. Mahoney (D) 35.88, 5. G. Hosek (A) 39, 6. Scher (D) 40.99.
100 butterfly — 1. Kincannon (A) 1:00.37, 2. Ja. Pontorno (A) 1:04.61, 3. G. Hosek (A) 1:09.85.
100 freestyle — 1. Sanders (A) 54.56, 2. J. Mahoney (A) 58.84, 3. Gibson (A) 58.95, 4. X. Hosek (A) 59.19, 5. Jo. Pontorno (A) 1:04.22, 6. O. Koch (A) 1:06.73.
500 freestyle — 1. M. Miller (A) 5:30.72, 2. Young (A) 6:08.46, 3. Cooper (A) 6:21.33.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (Creager, E. Bussema, Ja. Pontorno, M. Miller) 1:42.49, 2. Angola (X. Hosek, G. Hosek, Gibson, Young) 1:49.27, 3. Angola (Jo. Pontorno, Z. Steury, Shannon, O. Koch) 2:03.53, 4. DeKalb (G. Houser, K. Yarian, Scher, Balsley) 2:05.95.
100 backstroke — 1. Sanders (A) 1:01.03, 2. Kincannon (A) 1:03.47, 3. Forrest (FR) 1:08.70, 4. Sweeney (D) 1:28.62, 5. D. Mahoney (D) 1:32.63, 6. K. Yarian (D) 1:46.59.
100 breaststroke — 1. E. Bussema (A) 1:09.20, 2. Jo. Pontorno (A) 1:18.55, 3. G. Houser (D) 1:37.30, 4. Shannon (A) 1:39.19.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (M. Miller, Ja. Pontorno, Creager, Sanders) 3:45.41, 2. Angola (Cooper, Kincannon, Gibson, X. Hosek) 4:08.01, 3. Angola (Young, Sweeney, Z. Steury, O. Koch) 4:39.93, 4. DeKalb (D. Mahoney, Balsley, K. Yarian, J. Mahoney) 5:01.38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.