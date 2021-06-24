The area girls tennis scene feature a lot of youth during the 2021 season, and they didn't play like inexperience youngsters.
Angola sophomore Elina Locane showed off her dominance by defeating everyone in the area at No. 1 singles. After displaying her skill on the court this past spring, she earned the honor of KPC Media Group's All-Area Girls Tennis Prep of the Year.
Locane finished the 2021 season with a 19-5 record. Her only losses were to highly-ranked players in the state, including twice to Fairfield’s Addison Mast, and loss to the No. 1 singles players at Valparaiso, Northridge and Munster.
She was the No. 1 singles runner-up at the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament, earning all-conference recognition. Locane helped lead the Hornets to the Angola Sectional Championship with a 5-0 win over DeKalb.
As just a sophomore, Locane has yet to reach her potential, which should put a scare into the rest of the area girls tennis teams.
East Noble had a turnaround season after only winning two matches in 2019. After the cancelled season in 2020, the Knights earned quite a few solid victories and competed well in an always competitive Northeast 8 Conference.
After finishing with a record of 11-5, East Noble coach Brad Parker was named the KPC Media Group All-Area Girls Tennis Coach of the Year.
After the Knights lost to Westview in the West Noble Sectional, Parker credited his girls with the dramatic, turnaround effort.
"For this program to turn around like it did, and it was because the girls worked hard in the last two offseasons," Parker said.
The Knights are also one of those young teams in the area with a lot of talent returning for the next few seasons.
Here's the rest of the girls tennis all-area team:
Brea Harris, So., Angola
It can be a challenge for a No. 3 singles player to make the all-area team, but Harris is no ordinary No. 3 singles player.
She was dominant during the 2021 season. She finished with a record of 21-1 with her only loss to a girl from Penn. Harris was the NECC Tournament champion at her position, and most of her set wins were either 6-0 or 6-1
Harris was the only player from the area to win beyond the sectional stage. She won her match at the Northridge Regional over the Raiders' Maia Schmucker 6-0, 6-1.
Ellie Aldred, Jr., Angola
Aldred was one of only a few girls that had varsity experience coming into the 2021 season, and she showed her experience in key moments this season. She rallied after losing the first set of her No. 2 singles match in the sectional championship against DeKalb. She ended up with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.
She placed third at the NECC Tournament and finished with an 18-4 record.
Kaitlyn Kauffman, Sr., and Allie Christman, So., Angola
The Kauffman-Christman duo followed the lead of Aldred in the sectional championship against the Barons. In the No. 1 doubles match, the Angola tandem lost the first set 4-6 but won the next two 6-4, 6-2 to propel the Hornets to the sectional title.
Kauffman and Christman had wins over every area team except Westview. They finished at 15-9 for the season and placed third at the NECC Tournament.
Hallie Mast, Sr. and Ella Clark, So., Westview
Mast and Clark were the ones who took down the duo of Kauffman and Christman from Angola. This season was Mast's first year of playing tennis and Clark's first varsity action.
The Warrior duo led their team to the West Noble Sectional Championship and went undefeated in NECC regular season play and were runners-up in the conference tournament, earning them all-conference honors.
Mast was a selection to play in the 23rd Annual North/South Senior Tennis All-Star Cup. She was a member of the North All-Star team. Mast lost all three of her matches, two as a doubles partner and one as a singles player.
Paige Riegsecker, So., Westview
Reigsecker makes the all-area team at a No. 1 singles player after helping Westview win the sectional title and displaying the smarts to finally take down one of her toughest opponents all season.
East Noble's Kyndal Mynhier beat Riegsecker twice during the regular season, but in the first round of the West Noble Sectional, Riegsecker got the better of Mynhier and won 6-4, 6-4.
Reigsecker finished with a record of 16-10 and at the NECC Tourney, she finished third.
Madeline Stults, Fr., Westview
In her first season of varsity competition, Stults, Westview's No. 2 singles player, showed consistent improvement over the course of the season and will be a threat for the next three years.
She was the runner-up at her position at the NECC Tournament and posted an 18-8 record for the season.
Kyndal Mynhier, Jr., East Noble
Mynhier was a challenge for all of her opponents this season. She grinded out every point she played. She made the All-Northeast 8 Conference first team as a singles player. She finished with a record of 13-8.
Kayla Desper, Sr., and Jalyn Baxter, Sr., East Noble
The duo of Desper and Baxter at No. 1 doubles was a difficult task for quite a few teams with the length and quickness on the court. They earned All-NE8 second team honors and finished at 11-6 for the season.
Lauren Korte, So., Lakewood Park
In her first season of varsity play, Korte showed she will be one to be difficult to defeat for the next two seasons. She went undefeated during the regular season and was able to advance in the state singles tournament.
Korte was the Northridge Single Sectional runner-up after a loss to Fairfield's Mast.
Ella Cruz, Jr., DeKalb
Cruz showed a lot of improvement as the Barons' No. 1 singles player. She battled Prep of the Year Locane in the sectional championship and made her earn every single point.
Allison Burton, Sr., DeKalb
Burton was another DeKalb player that showed tremendous improvement, so much so that Angola coach Scott Hottell touched on it after the sectional title. Burton was locked in a battle with Aldred before the junior Hornet pulled out the victory.
The All-Area honorable mentions are East Noble's Kya Mosley, Angola's doubles team of Maren Fifer and McKenna Powers, DeKalb's doubles team of Bella Brunson and Maddie Hickman and Westview's Nicole Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.