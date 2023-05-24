FORT WAYNE — The area will be well-represented at next week’s IHSAA girls individual state track and field meet.
A number of athletes qualified to go to Indiana University in Bloomington with their showings at Tuesday night’s Carroll Regional.
The top three finishers in each event, plus all competitors meeting the state standard in an event, advance to state.
For the area Tuesday night at Carroll, that added up to 10 athletes in seven events.
West Noble thrower Kayle Jordan leads the way, qualifying in both her events. Jordan was second in the shot put (38-11) and third in the discus (124-11).
Eastside’s Lilyan Kreischer was third in the 400-meter dash (58.34).
DeKalb’s Lydia Bennett finished third in the 1,600-meter run (5:02.28).
Angola will send its 4x400-meter relay team to Bloomington. The Hornets quartet of Karleigh Gillen, Kylie Caswell, Bella Underwood-Sanders and Jordan Davenport finished third (4:07.78).
In the high jump, Angola’s Morgan Gaerte finished fourth at 5-5 but satisfied the state standard of 5-4, so she will head to state.
Churubusco will send pole vaulter Rosey Stephens to state: Stephens cleared 10-3 to finish third.
The state meet is scheduled for Saturday, June 3 at the Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex on the Indiana University campus. Field events get underway at 3 p.m. with running events scheduled to start at 4:15 p.m. with the 4x800 relay.
Carroll Girls Track & Field Regional
Team Scores: 1. Carroll 114, 2. Homestead 96.5, 3. North Side 53, 4. Northrop 50, 5. Concordia 41, 6. New Haven 26, 7. West Noble 21, 8. Huntington North 20.5, 9. Churubusco 20, 10. Eastbrook 18, 11. Angola 17, 12. Central Noble 14, 13. Heritage 12, 14t. Frankton, Norwell 11, 16t. South Side, Oak Hill, Westview 10, 19t. Bluffton, South Adams 8, 21t. DeKalb, Bishop Dwenger 7, 23t. Eastside, Blackhawk Christian 6, 25t. Snider, Woodlan 4, 27. Southern Wells 3. 28t. East Noble, Canterbury, Leo, Northfield, Wabash 2, 33t. Adams Central, Bellmont 1.
100: 1. McKenzie (NS) 12.23, 2. Holtzelter (EB) 12.64, 3. Vaughn (NR) 12.67, 4. Zolman (CN) 12.68, 5. Adjei (CAR) 12.71, 6. McKean (SA) 12.94, 7. Sauder (CAR) 13.03, 8. Dominquez (WN) 13.03.
200: 1. McKenzie (NS) 25.50, 2. Vaughn (NR) 25.67, 3. Marshall (NH) 25.89, 4. Floyd (CAR) 26.03, 5. Zolman (CN) 26.53, 6. Hopson (HOME) 26.69, 7. McKean (SA) 26.79, 8. Hollis (SN) 26.82.
400: 1. Floyd (CAR) 58.18, 2. Vie (CAR) 58.21, 3. Kreischer (ES) 58.34, 4. Fields (HN) 58.78, 5. Boersma (CB) 59.28, 6. Brinkley (NS) 59.33, 7. Casini (HOME) 59.78, 8. Davenport (AN) 1:00.22.
800: 1. Howell (EB) 2:16.51, 2. Hall (CAR) 2:18.06, 3. Colclesser (HN) 2:19.48, 4. Wilson (NR) 2:21.02, 5. Perego (HOME) 2:22.88, 6. Scheumann (CON) 2:22.99, 7. Hinkley (AN) 2:24.60, 8. Schlicker (CON) 2:24.74.
1,600: 1. Peckinpaugh (HOME) 5:01.59, 2. Weller (CON) 5:02.17, 3. Bennett (DK) 5:02.28, 4. Hansen (CAR) 5:02.50, 5. Clibon (NR) 5:09.27. 6. Saddington (HOME) 5:19.14, 7. Clark (CON) 5:21.85, 8. Landis (AC) 5:22,73.
3,200: 1. Knoblaugh (HOME) 10:30.22, 2. Panning (CON) 11:05.79, 3. Hanson (CAR) 11:09.75, 4. Clibon (NR) 11:16.95, 6. Suvar (BC) 11:31.10, 7. Ramrakhiani (CAN) 11:38.90, 8. Snell (CAR) 11:41.51.
100 High Hurdles: 1. Paige (NS) 14.54, 2. Jackson (NH) 15.14, 3. Rearn (HOME) 15.28, 4. Schlotterback (CAR) 15.49, 5. Rice (NR) 15,60, 6. Bailey (NW) 15.69, 7. Villa Romero (ANG) 16.08, 8. Dean (FR) 16.48.
300 Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Schlotterback (CAR) 44.75, 2. Jackson (NH) 45.60, 3. Davis (CAR) 46.26, 4. Bailey (NW) 46.56, 5. Mawhorter (WN) 47.23, 6. Schmit (SA) 47.91, 7. Munson (EN) 48.38, 8. Aselage (BD) 48.71.
4x100: 1. North Side 48.75, 2. Carroll 49.04, 3. Northrop 49.19, 4. Central Noble 49.93, 5. Homestead 49.86, 6. Snider 50.39, 7. Churubusco 51.06, 8. Angola 51.44.
4x400: 1. Carroll 3:58.90, 2. Homestead 4:00.90, 3. Angola 4:07.28, 4. Westview 4:08.88, 5. Churubusco 4:09.41, 6. Northrop 4:11.26, 7. Oak Hill 4:13.90, 8. Norwell 4:13.90.
4x800: 1. Homestead 9:21.52, 2. Concordia 9:27.14, 3. Carroll 9:35.21, 4. Northrop 9:29,27, 5. Huntington North 9:48.07, 6. Blackhawk Christian 9:58.19, 7. Norwell 10:12.08, 8. Bellmont 10:16.38.
Shot Put: 1. Duncan (FR) 42-5 ½, 2. Jordan (WN) 38-11, 3. Carrico (HOME) 38-3 ½, 4. Gerber (HER) 37-4-3/4, 5. Mclemore (NR), 36-9-1/2, 6. Scheumann (HER) 36-3-3/4, 7. Holmes (NF) 35-8-3/4, 8. Carpenter (HN) 35-5-1/4,.
Discus: 1. Carrico (HOME) 128-7, 2, Reiff (BLUF) 128-2, 3. Jordan (WN) 124-11, 4. Rensberger (WV) 124-1, 5. Dommer (NH) 123-2, 6. Parker (WOOD) 120-6, 7. Gerber (HER) 117-8, 8. Scheumann (HER) 111-4.
Long Jump: 1. McKenzie (NS) 18-2-1/4, 2. Campbell (OAK) 17-5-3/4, 3. Aselage 16-5-3/4, 4. Ream (HOME) 16-5-1/4, 5. Bianski (CB) 16-4-1/2, 6. Lewis (CON) 16-3-1/4, 7. Mawhorter (WN) 16-3-1/4, 8. Pierce (HER) 16-1/2.
High Jump: 1. Sinish (CAR) 5-7, 2, Irwin (HOME) 5-6, 3. Stone (CAR) 5-5, 4. Gaerte (ANG) 5-5, 5. Domres (CON) 5-2, 6. Tonner (SW) 5-1, 7. Adams (WA) 5-0, 8. Schoenherr (DK) 5-0.
Pole Vault: 1. Gillie (SS) 10-6, 2. Windsor (CAR) 10-3, 3. Stephens (H) 10-3, 4t. Teusch (HN), Graf (HOME) 10-0, 6. Sierks (HOME) 10-0, 7. Gates (LEO) 9-6, 8. McAlexander (WOOD) 9-6.
