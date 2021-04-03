ANGOLA — Trine University’s softball team swept a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association doubleheader over Albion, 3-1 and 16-3 in five innings, Saturday afternoon at SportONE/Parkview Softball Field.
The Thunder (14-4, 4-0 MIAA) needed a couple home runs later in the game to push past the Britons (7-5, 1-3) in the opener, then strung hits together for a big first inning in the second game.
In game one, Bailey Vande Giessen hit a two-run homer off the foul pole in left off Albion starter Ashley Pion (4-2) with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Trine a 2-1 lead.
Trine’s Mercede Daugherty led off the sixth inning with her second home run of the season, a solo shot to left.
Freshman Adrienne Rosey (3-1) pitched scoreless one-hit relief with 11 strikeouts over four and two-thirds innings in place of starter Hannah Kampmann to get the win for the Thunder.
Albion’s two hits came consecutively off of two different Trine pitchers. Kampmann walked three and was pulled after giving up a single to Skyler Herman that loaded the bases with one out in the top of the third.
Lauren Beoughler greeted Rosey with a single to right to score a run. Then Rosey retired 14 of the final 15 batters she faced.
In game two, the Thunder scored 14 runs in the top of the first inning. They had 10 hits and were hit by three pitches in that frame. Twelve of those runs were unearned, and 11 of those 14 runs were scored after two outs.
The big hits in the inning were a three-run homer by Ashley Swartout and a two-run shot by freshman Scarlett Elliott.
Elliott was 3-for-3, hit by a pitch, drove in four runs and scored twice for Trine. Victoria Porter and Amanda Prather were both 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Porter also had three RBIs.
Albion is 7-5, 1-3 in the MIAA.
The Thunder will host a doubleheader with Saint Mary’s at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Trine-Alma baseball games canceled again
Trine’s home doubleheader with MIAA rival Alma scheduled for Saturday was canceled.
The four-game series between the Thunder and the Scots were canceled and will not be made up.
Trine is scheduled to play two games at Kalamazoo this coming Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.