BUTLER — Prairie Heights improved to 6-0 behind 20 points from senior Mike Perkins in a 50-37 win over Eastside at Butler Saturday.
Senior Elijah Malone added 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Panthers, who improved to 3-0 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
That duo was just too much for Eastside to handle.
The Blazers (1-3 overall, 0-1 in the NECC) trailed 17-10 after a quarter but rallied to take a 27-25 halftime lead.
The game turned in the Panthers’ favor in the fourth.
Malone took a lob feed inside for a bucket with 6 minutes, 55 seconds left.
After Noah Johnson drove the baseline and scored for Eastside, Malone scored in the paint once more. Following an Eastside miss, Perkins nailed a bomb from the left side of the key to put the Panthers ahead to stay, 32-31.
Whenever Malone got the ball on the block, he was surrounded by three and sometimes four Blazer defenders.
Drawing that kind of attention, Malone fed Chase Bachelor on a backdoor pass. With 2:54 left in the quarter, Malone jammed a two-hander, but was whistled for a technical foul for hanging on the rim.
Eastside’s Logan Fry made one of two free throws, and on the ensuing possession, hit a three from the right wing to cut the deficit to 37-35.
Perkins answered with a three from the right wing with two minutes left. Neither team scored the rest of the quarter.
In the fourth, Malone took a lob from Seth Troyer and stuffed another two-hander to extend the Prairie Heights lead to 44-35.
Eastside couldn’t hit enough shots to make a comeback, making just four field goal tries in the second half.
Gabe Trevino was the only Blazer player in double figures, finishing with 18 points.
Eastside returns to action Tuesday hosting Lakewood Park. Prairie Heights visits Whitko Thursday.
Eastside JV 32, Prairie Heights 29
Eastside’s reserve boys basketball team led 10-0 after one quarter and rode that momentum to the victory.
Freshmen Hunter Deaton and Caeden Moughler scored 11 points each to lead the Blazers. Junior Quintin Ross had 11 points to lead Prairie Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.