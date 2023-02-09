Prep Gymnastics AHS gymnasts outscore Lakers
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Lakeland 106.2-86.2 Thursday night at Central Gym.
Hornet Alayna Shamp was all-around medalist with 35.925. She won the uneven bars (9.05) and on the balance beam (8.85).
Angola’s Bailey Lanoue won the vault with 9.5 and was second in the floor exercise (9.125) and all-around (34.125). Teammate Sarah Hutchins won the floor with 9.175.
Emma Schiffli was second on the beam (8.55) and third all-around with 33.8 for the Lakers.
Angola 106.2, Lakeland 86.2
Vault: 1. Lanoue (A) 9.5, 2. Shamp (A) 9.425, 3. Hutchins (A) 9.025, 4. S. Allen (A) 8.9, 5. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.6, 6. Boyer (A) 8.45, 7. Gayheart (LL) 8.3, 8. Barrick (LL) 7.6, 9. E. Riehl (LL) 7.35, 10. Ala. Rasler (LL) 7.15.
Uneven Bars: 1. Shamp (A) 9.05, 2. Boyer (A) 8.65, 3. S. Allen (A) 8.6, 4. E. Schiffli (LL) 7.875, 5. Lanoue (A) 7.65, 6. Hutchins (A) 6.8, 7. Ala. Rasler (LL) 5.4, 8. E. Riehl (LL) 5.1.
Balance Beam: 1. Shamp (A) 8.85, 2. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.55, 3. Hutchins (A) 8.175, 4. S. Allen (A) 7.925, 5. Lanoue (A) 7.85, 6. Boyer (A) 7.625, 7. Gayheart (LL) 6.675, 8. Ala. Rasler (LL) 6.225, 9. E. Riehl (LL) 6.2, 10. Barrick (LL) 4.425.
Floor Exercise: 1. Hutchins (A) 9.175, 2. Lanoue (A) 9.125, 3. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.775, 4. Boyer (A) 8.7, 5. Shamp (A) 8.6, 6. S. Allen (A) 6.3, 7t. Gayheart (LL) and E. Riehl (LL) 6.55, 9. Ala. Rasler (LL) 6.375.
All-Around: 1. Shamp (A) 35.925, 2. Lanoue (A) 34.125, 3. E. Schiffli (LL) 33.8, 4. S. Allen (A) 33.725, 5. Boyer (A) 33.425, 6. Hutchins (A) 33.175, 7. Gayheart (LL) 25.475, 8. E. Riehl (LL) 25.2, 9. Ala. Rasler (LL) 25.15.
Prep Boys Basketball WN freshmen fall to Canterbury
FORT WAYNE — West Noble’s freshmen team lost to Canterbury 37-33 on Thursday.
The Chargers battled back from from a 13-5 deficit after one quarter, but the comeback fell short.
Jacob Salas had eight points and Gavin Keene scored seven to lead West Noble. Logan Short, Brayden Ritchie and Ryan Gross had five points apiece, and Blake Jones tallied four.
The Chargers will host a C team tournament today. West Noble will play Prairie Heights in one semifinal at 9 a.m. while East Noble will take on Fairfield in the other semifinal. The winners will way for the championship at 10:30 a.m. in the main gym while the semifinal losers will play in the consolation contest in the auxiliary gym.
College Bowling Trine women’s team wins back-to-back AHBA conference titles
MONROE, Mich. — The Trine University women’s bowling team won its second straight American Heartland Bowling Association title Sunday.
Going into Sunday’s final conference event, Trine was tied with Alma for the points lead.
The format for this year’s AHBA Tournament was 30 baker games, then one 5-on-5 individual game.
The Scots led by 19 pins after the first baker block, then the Thunder took control in the second baker block and maintained the advantage going into the individual game.
Trine led by 64 points, then shot 962 in the individual game to win the AHBA title by 208 pins.
Freshman Lydia Flanagan shot 202. Blossom King and Katie Newman combined to shoot 200. Mara Foutz and senior Jenna Beatty combined to scored 192. Angola’s Jaden Howard had 188, and Macy Huber and sophomore Megan Timm combined to score 180.
Beatty, Timm and Flanagan all earned all-conference honors.
Middle School Basketball CN 8th grade girls win 2
Central Noble’s eighth grade girls basketball team won at Westview 38-36 Wednesday after winning 36-20 at home over Churubusco.
Cougars coach Brooke Rollins said her team played hard and made the necessary adjustments to win both games.
CN is 10-2 after Thursday’s 31-13 home loss over Fremont. Grace Scharlach had eight points and Mya Turner scored seven for the Eagles (11-0).
“Fremont is a strong team, and this loss will only help us get better as a team,” Rollins said.
The Cougars return to action on Monday against Lakewood Park.
EN 6th grade girls best Fremont
FREMONT — East Noble’s sixth grade girls basketball teams won over Fremont Tuesday, 43-5 in the “A” game and 31-3 in the “B” game.
In the “A” game, Bella Cain led the Knights with 13 points. Kennedy David had 11 points, and Sydnee Hillier scored 10.
In the “B” contest, Rilee Jurich had 11 points and Brie Reece scored 10 for East Noble.
Sixth-grade Barons defeated
COLUMBIA CITY — DeKalb’s sixth-grade team lost to Indian Springs 26-19 Thursday.
Riley Hartsough topped the Barons wtih eight points and Raine Freed had five. Cami Abel had four points and Kolbie Oliphant had two.
DeKalb’s second team was defeated 12-9. Scorers for the Barons were Alexis Rider with three points, and Emma Reed Ashlynn Rathburn and Lailaa Geraghty with two each.
Earlier in the week, DeKalb won 27-14 over Angola. Riley Hartsough had 14 points for DeKalb and Freed added five. Other Baron scorers were Abel with four, and Alli Hartsough and Oliphant with two each.
DeKalb’s second team took a 22-11 victory. Rider had six points, with Lucy VanOrt, Reed and Lanie Harris tallying four each. Rathburn and Geraghty scored two each.
