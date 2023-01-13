BUTLER — Madison early.
Meghan late.
Central Noble senior stars Madison Vice and Meghan Kiebel took turns torturing Eastside Friday as the Cougars raced to a 59-37 victory over Eastside in a Northeast Corner Conference girls basketball tournament semifinal game in Butler.
The win improved Central Noble to 19-0 on the season. The Blazers dropped to 13-6.
Central Noble will now play Fairfield game at 6 p.m. in Garrett for the conference tourney title.
Eastside had no answers for Vice early on Friday.
Vice scored 13 of her game-high 27 points in a 5:15 stretch of the first quarter as the Cougars led after one, 16-6. Eastside got no closer than 9 the rest of the way.
Eastside hd six first-quarter turnovers to help CN build its lead. Eastside finished the game with 18 turnovers. Central Noble had two turnovers in the first half and finished the contest with 12.
For the game, Central Noble went 19-for-47 from the field, 11-for-25 from behind the arc.
Eastside was 13-for-42 overall, including 3-for-13 from deep.
Kiebel scored 12 of her 15 points in the second half to help Central Noble maintain a comfortable advantage. She made all four of her field goal attempts in the final two quarters.
Junior McKenna Malcolm added six for Central Noble. Senior Abby Hile scored three points and had a team-high six rebounds.
Eastside was led by sophomores Sydnee Kessler and Paige Traxler, each with 10.
The pivotal point in the game may have come after two free throws by junior Jayci Kitchen brought Eastside within 22-13 with 46.5 seconds to go in the first half.
But Vice countered with a three, and Kiebel added another bomb with 8 seconds left in the half to push the lead back to 28-13 midway.
Eastside opened the second half with a pair of buckets to claw back within 28-17 with 6:22 remaining in the third.
But then Central Noble freshman Grace Swank made one of two free throws at the 5:07 mark. Malcolm hit from deep with 4:45 to play in the third, then Vice added a pair of free throws with 4:07 to go in the period to make it 34-17.
And the Cougars weren’t done.
Malcolm hit another three, followed by a pair of three-pointers from Kiebel. Vice hit a free throw and it was 44-17 with 1:01 left in the third.
Central Noble led 47-22 after three.
Kiebel had nine points in the third quarter.
