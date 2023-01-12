Prep Gymnastics Hornets compete in loss to Spartans in state-ranked meet
FORT WAYNE — Angola lost to Homestead 107.225-105.125 in a matchup of state-ranked team Thursday night.
“We kept it close with Homestead until the last event,” Hornet coach Misti Evans said. “Rough beam day for our team.
“Bailey Lanoue showed more confidence in her second meet as a Hornet.”
Lanoue, a freshman, was third in both the vault (9.475) and floor exercise (9.3) and was fourth all-around with 34.575.
Hornet sophomore Alayna Shamp won the balance beam with 9.1 and was second all-around with 35.525. Summer Allen was second on the uneven bars with 8.625.
Spartan Jillian Creager was all-around medalist with 36.925. She won the vault (9.55) and was first on bars with 8.775.
No. 3 Homestead 107.225,
No. 8 Angola 105.125
Vault: 1. J. Creager (H) 9.55, 2. Zirille (H) 9.525, 3. Lanoue (A) 9.475, 4. Shamp (A) 9.125, 5. Hutchins (A) 8.925, 6. Ratti (H) 8.65, 7t. Bond (H), Boyer (A) and Waggoner (H) 8.35; 10. S. Allen (A) 8.275.
Uneven Bars: 1. J. Creager (H) 8.775, 2. S. Allen (A) 8.625, 3. Bond (H) 8.5, 4t. Shamp (A) and Boyer (A) 8.3, 6. Lanoue (A) 7.9, 7. Ratti (H) 7.35, 8. Zirille (H) 6.85, 9. Hoffer (H) 5.8.
Balance Beam: 1. Shamp (A) 9.1, 2. J. Creager (H) 9.025, 3. Zirille (H) 8.775, 4. Bond (H) 8.625, 5. Hutchins (A) 8.3, 6. Lanoue (A) 7.9, 7. Hoffer (H) 7.7, 8. S. Allen (A) 7.625, 9. Boyer (A) 7.525, 10. Ratti (H) 7.35.
Floor Exercise: 1. Zirille (H) 9.6, 2. J. Creager (H) 9.575, 3. Lanoue (A) 9.3, 4. Sierks (H) 9.275, 5. Bond (H) 9.05, 6. Shamp (A) 9, 7. Hutchins (A) 8.775, 8. Ratti (H) 8.6, 9. Boyer (A) 8.475, 10. S. Allen (A) 7.25.
All-Around: 1. J. Creager (H) 36.925, 2. Shamp (A) 35.525, 3. Zirille (H) 34.75, 4. Lanoue (A) 34.575, 5. Bond (H) 34.525, 6. Boyer (A) 32.65, 7. Ratti (H) 31.95, 8. S. Allen (A) 31.775.
Barons defeat Chargers
LIGONIER — DeKalb defeated West Noble 92.35-69.325 on Thursday.
Eastside senior Brielle Carter won the uneven bars with 8.1 and was third all-around with 32.5. She was second in the floor exercise (8.875), tied for third on vault (8.2) and third on the balance beam (7.325).
Baron Myca Miller was all-around medalist with 33.275. She won the vault with 9.15 and was first in the floor with 8.975.
DeKalb’s Paige Fillenwarth won the beam with 8.975 and was second all-around with 32.925.
Nellie Herrera was fourth on the beam (6.925), bars (4.825) and all-around (26.05) to lead the Chargers.
In the junior varsity meet, Payton Sizemore scored 5.05 on the floor and Phebie Bench had 4.7 on the beam for West Noble.
DeKalb 92.35, West Noble 69.325,
Eastside 32.5
Vault: 1. My. Miller (D) 9.15, 2. P. Fillenwarth (D) 8.35, 3t. B. Carter (ES) and Armstrong (D) 8.2, 5. Nordmann (D) 8.05, 6. Duddy (D) 7.85, 7. Herrera (WN) 7.7, 8. Kathary (WN) 7.3, 9. Bench (WN) 6.45.
Uneven Bars: 1. B. Carter (ES) 8.1, 2. P. Fillenwarth (D) 7.5, 3. My. Miller (D) 7.275, 4. Herrera (WN) 4.825, 5. Armstrong (D) 3.875, 6. Bench (WN) 3.575, 7. Kathary (WN) 3.55.
Balance Beam: 1. P. Fillenwarth (D) 8.975, 2. My. Miller (D) 7.875, 3. B. Carter (ES) 7.325, 4. Herrera (WN) 6.925, 5. Nordmann (D) 6.9, 6. Armstrong (D) 6.425, 7. Kathary (WN) 5.675, 8. Bartlett (WN) 4.725, 9. Eicher (WN) 4.6.
Floor Exercise: 1. My. Miller (D) 8.975, 2. B. Carter (ES) 8.875, 3. P. Fillenwarth (D) 8.1, 4. Armstrong (D) 7.175, 5. Nordmann (D) 6.9, 6. Herrera (WN) 6.6, 7t. Eicher (WN), Kathary (WN) and Duddy (D) 6; 10. Bartlett (WN) 5.45, 11. Bench (WN) 5.3.
All-Around: 1. My. Miller (D) 33.275, 2. P. Fillenwarth (D) 32.925, 3. B. Carter (ES) 32.5, 4. Herrera (WN) 26.05, 5. Armstrong (D) 25.675, 6. Kathary (WN) 22.525.
Prep Swimming Sears re-sets 50 free record in AHS sweep of Adams Central
ANGOLA — Angola swim teams defeated Adams Central Thursday night at the YMCA of Steuben County, 97-64 in the girls’ meet and 102-51 in the boys’ dual.
In the girls’ meet, Ella Sears broke her own school record in the 50-yard freestyle for the Hornets (11-3) with a winning time of 24.98 seconds. She also won the 100 freestyle.
Frances Krebs (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle), Taylor Shelburne (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Brooke Shelburne (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke) also won two individual events apiece for Angola.
In the boys’ meet, Ethan Sanders (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and Isaac Sanders (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke) each won two individual events for Angola (9-5). Josiah Young was first in the 500 freestyle.
Prep Boys Basketball Warriors nip Angola
EMMA — Westview outscored Angola 71-69 in a consolation game of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Thursday night at the Warrior Dome.
Four Warriors scored in double figures, led by Wiley Minix with 22 points. Jethro Hostetler had 15 points, Brady Yoder scored 13 and Luke Helmuth had 12 points.
The Hornets hit nine three-point shots. Dane Lantz had five triples in his game-high 28 points. Tyler Call had 17 points and Landon Herbert had three three-pointers in his 11 points.
Railroaders rally for NECC Tournament consolation win
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Garrett made a huge comeback to beat Fairfield 45-44 in a consolation game fo the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Thursday night at Prairie Heights High School.
The Railroaders trailed 38-24 after three quarters and were down 12 with three minutes left. Junior Drayton Myers capped the comeback with go-ahead three-pointer with four tenths of a second left.
Myers led Garrett (4-10) with 17 points, and Jaxon Robinson scored 15. The Falcons are 3-8.
In other NECC consolation action Thursday, Churubusco won at Hamilton 93-69.
Charger freshmen boys squad lost to Fairfield, 35-28
BENTON — West Noble’s freshman boys basketball team lost to Fairfield 35-28 on Thursday.
Brayden Ritchie led the Chargers with 10 points. Jacob Salas had nine points and Blake Jones scored five. Brayden Knepper and Nathan Troxel each had two points.
West Noble plays Fremont on Friday.
College Wrestling Trine men lose at Olivet
OLIVET, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s wrestling team lost to Olivet 37-4 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association dual meet Thursday night. The Comets are ranked 11th in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association rankings for NCAA Division III.
Angola’s Jett Boots picked up the Thunder’s lone match victory at 141 pounds by an 11-2 major decision over Dylan Phelps.
Olivet 37, Trine 4
125 — Mullins (OC) tech. fall S. Pratt 17-2, 7:00. 133 — Donlan (OC) major dec. Langeman 14-1. 141 — J. Boots (Trn) major dec. Phelps 11-2. 149 — Herrema (OC) dec. I. Hawkins 9-4. 157 — Guerrero (OC) dec. Burney 13-9. 165 — Bush (OC) major dec. Nash 12-2. 174 — Guilford (OC) tech. fall Browning 16-0, 3:28. 184 — Jus. Carnahan (OC) major dec. Williamson 15-7. 197 — Hiram Robinson (OC) dec. Mason Custer 6-4. 285 — Donovan King (OC) pinned Andrew Captain, 2:38.
Extra matches
133 — T. Miller (Trn) pinned Cabrera, 4:29. 141 — Davids (OC) major dec. Barrera-Garcia 13-2. 157 — Webb (Trn) dec. J. Thorne 7-2. 174 — Kuschel (OC) dec. Tobias 5-0.
College Volleyball Schweitzer to assist both Thunder teams
ANGOLA — Trine University announced the hiring of Madison Schweitzer as an assistant coach for the Thunder men’s and women’s volleyball teams on Thursday.
“I am excited for Madison to join our coaching staff,” Trine men’s volleyball coach Will Dowdy said in a university statement. “She brings a passion for the game that will help to push our program to the next level.”
Schweitzer was a graduate assistant this past season at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois. She helped the Cardinals to their first appearance in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament since 2012.
Schweitzer played volleyball at Lakeland University in Plymouth, Wisconsin. She was also an assistant coach in that program after her playing days ended from 2019-21.
Middle School Basketball East Noble 8th-grade girls win three games in 3 days
East Noble eighth grade girls basketball team improved to 17-0 with three victories in three straight days. The Knights beat Leo 40-18 on Tuesday, routed Angola 58-15 on Wednesday and dominated Indian Springs 36-6 on Thursday.
On Thursday, Elli Will had 11 points to lead EN. Averi Amstutz had eight points and Alexandria Carpenter scored five. Five other Knights scored at least two points.
On Wednesday, all nine East Noble girls who played scored, and the Knights made six three-point shots. Will and Carly Smith each had 10 points, and Amstutz and Rian David each scored seven. Carpenter, Abrianna Holden and Shaye Ritchie had six points apiece. Bri Bortner had four points, and Isla Kugler scored two.
On Tuesday, Amstutz had 13 points against Leo. David had nine points, and Will scored seven.
The Knights end their regular season on Tuesday with a home game against Riverview.
Baron 7th-grade girls continue solid play, top Crestview
DeKalb’s seventh grade girls basketball team defeated Crestview 48-16 on Thursday.
Kyla Kjendalen led the Barons with 12 points and eight rebounds. Mollee Sonnenberg had nine points and three steals, and Tiegan Jordan added eight points.
MaCailin Rice had seven points and four rebounds for DeKalb. The Barons also had six points from Ellington Sparkman, four from Evie Weber and two points from Avalynn Schache.
