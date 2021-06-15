FORT WAYNE — Matthew Boudens scored 1 minute, 25 seconds into overtime to send the Fort Wayne Komets into the Western Conference Final of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs with a 4-3 victory over Wichita in the fifth and deciding game of a Western Conference semifinal series Monday night at Memorial Coliseum.
The Komets will play the Allen Americans in the Western Conference Final. The first two games of the best-of-5 series will be played in Allen, Texas, outside of Dallas Friday and Saturday and will start at 8 p.m. both nights.
On Monday, Boudens scored on a rebound in front of the Thunder goal after Wichita goalie Evan Buitenhuis stopped Blake Siebenaler’s shot from the top left edge of the left circle near the boards.
Fort Wayne took 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 leads only for Wichita to draw even. Jay Dickman scored for the Thunder midway through the third period to tie the game at 3.
The Komets outshot Wichita 34-24. Oliver Cooper, Mathieu Brodeur and Anthony Nellis also scored for Fort Wayne. Boudens also had an assist. Matt Murphy had a plus-2 rating.
Dylan Ferguson made 21 saves in goal for the Komets.
