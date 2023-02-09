AUBURN — Sabrina Kauffman is going a long way away but is convinced she has found the right fit.
The Lakewood Park Christian senior has committed to play softball at the University of Maine at Presque Isle. The Owls compete in NCAA Division III and the North Atlantic Conference.
Kauffman said she plans to study exercise science.
“It’s beyond words,” Kauffman said. “I’m so grateful.
“The coach reached out to me last fall and I reached back out in November. I did interviews with the players. I talked to the coaches a lot. I fell in love with it.”
Kauffman hit .560 with 12 RBIs, four doubles and a home run for Lakewood Park last season. She hopes to finish strong with the Panthers this spring.
“Sabrina’s a hard worker,” Lakewood Park coach Chris Mosley said. “She loves the game. She’s a good teammate and when she’s on the field she’s busy. She’ll be a great asset.”
Owls coach Alissa Edwards recruited Kauffman as a catcher and first baseman. Her team will be looking for a catcher next season.
Kauffman feels she’s ready to contribute at UMPI.
“I can bring my faith with me. I can bring my athleticism and my softball IQ,” she said.
“I want to improve my endurance, and my mental game as well as my physical game.”
