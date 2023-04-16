LIGONIER — West Noble host its first girls tennis invitational on Saturday. It was a six-team event.
Bishop Luers won the Blue Pool with 4-1 victories over both Lakeland and Bethany Christian. Snider won the Red Pool by defeating the host Chargers 4-1 and the Northridge's junior varsity team 3-2. The Knights defeated the Panthers in the championship dual 3-1.
West Noble was fourth and the Lakers were sixth. The Chargers won 3-2 over Northridge's JV team in pool play, but lost to Bethany Christian in the third-place dual. Lakeland lost to the Bruins 3-2 in pool play and lost to Northridge's JV team 3-2 in the fifth-place dual.
West Noble's No. 1 doubles team of Avery Kruger and Callista Replogle won all three matches in the invite.
Goshen Round Robin
Fremont was 1-2 Saturday. It defeated Northrop 3-2, but lost to Bremen 3-2 and to fell to the host RedHawks 4-1.
Eagle junior Ayrianne Gaskill won all three of her matches at No. 3 singles in straight sets.
Fort Wayne South Side Invitational
At Swinney Park in Fort Wayne, Central Noble's Natalie Moore and Maddie Toner won the invite's No. 1 doubles championship to highlight area activity.
Moore and Toner won both of their matches on Saturday, defeating Whitko 6-2, 1-6, 11-9 and South Side 6-0, 6-2.
The Cougars won two other matches, and they both came against the host Archers. Naomi Leffers won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. The No. 2 doubles team of Jacelyn Hawk and Aida McDonald won over South Side by forfeit.
Lakewood Park was also in the invitational, but not much was reported. Panther senior Lauren Korte did defeat Leffers 6-0, 6-2 in a No. 1 singles match.
Warsaw Invitational
Angola was short-handed and playing in its fifth competition in six days on Saturday.
The Hornets won two matches on the day. McKenna Powers defeated a Penn girl at No. 1 singles, and Frances Krebs defeated a Warsaw girl at No. 3 singles.
West Noble Invitational
Third-place dual
Bethany Christian 4, West Noble 1
Singles: 1. Joryn Yoder (BC) def. Kora Hilbish 7-5, 6-4. 2. Cassia Nice (BC) def. Jacqui Macias 6-2, 7-5. 3. Adrian Chupp (BC) def. Selina Marin 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Avery Kruger-Callista Replogle (WN) def. Alina Bergstresser-Jessa Kaffee 6-2, 6-3. 2. Alysson Barkman-Dahlia Thut (BC) def. Payton Eash-Ashlyn Seigel 6-3, 6-4.
Fifth-place dual
Northridge JV 3, Lakeland 2
Singles: 1. Ava Schrock (NR) def. Amelia Trump 6-3, 6-0. 2. Tenille Wogoman (NR) def. Olivia Guldin 6-1, 6-1. 3. Raeghan Johnson (LL) def. Riley Deckert 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Stella Judd-Catherine Miller (NR) def. Karis Romer-Sarah Smart 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. 2. Briana Poe-Gracelyn Weimer (LL) def. Natalie Mount-Lydia Shell 6-0, 6-1.
Pool play duals
West Noble 3, Northridge JV 2
Singles: 1. Ava Schrock (NR) def. Kora Hilbish 6-2, 6-0. 2. Tenille Wogoman (NR) def. Jacqui Macias 6-1, 6-1. 3. Selina Marin (WN) def. Riley Deckert 4-6, 6-0, 10-7.
Doubles: 1. Avery Kruger-Callista Replogle (WN) def. Stella Judd-Sam Wetzel 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-3). 2. Payton Eash-Ashlyn Seigel (WN) def. Gwen Mallott-Lydia Shell 6-1, 6-4.
Snider 4, West Noble 1
Singles: 1. Emilie Henry (S) def. Kora Hilbish 6-0, 6-1. 2. Jensen Miguel (S) def. Jacqui Macias 6-4, 6-2. 3. Claire Birkenbeul (S) def. Selina Marin 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Avery Kruger-Callista Replogle (WN) def. Lexi Matthias-Hannah Schroeder 6-2, 6-4. 2. Wai Wai Khaing-Brenna Spuller (S) def. Payton Eash-Ashlyn Seigel 6-0, 7-5.
Bethany Christian 3, Lakeland 2
Singles: 1. Amelia Trump (LL) def. Joryn Yoder 6-4, 6-2. 2. Cassia Nice (BC) def. Carly Rasbaugh 6-2, 6-2. 3. Adrian Chupp (BC) def. Raeghan Johnson 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Alina Bergstresser-Jessa Kaffee (BC) def. Karis Romer-Sarah Smart 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5). 2. Briana Poe-Gracelyn Weimer (LL) def. Alysson Barkman-Dahlia Thut 6-2, 6-2.
Bishop Luers 4, Lakeland 1
Singles: 1. Ruthie Burton (BL) def. Amelia Trump 6-2, 6-0. 2. Bea Burton (BL) def. Olivia Guldin 6-0, 6-1. 3. Lindsay Godfroy (BL) def. Raeghan Johnson 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Karis Romer-Sarah Smart (LL) def. Hailey Donlan-Lily Dippold 7-6 (7-4), 7-5. 2. Hillary Pape-Genevieve Cicchiello (BL) def. Briana Poe-Gracelyn Weimer 6-2, 6-3.
Goshen Round Robin
Fremont 3, Northrop 2
Singles: 1. Jovana Ibijani (N) def. Chloe Hilvers 4-6, 7-5, 10-6. 2. Delaney Bock (F) def. Misar Yaarchan 6-0, 6-0. 3. Ayrianne Gaskill (F) def. Nigreen Ismael 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Hannah Paul-Niya Bell (N) def. Erica Cain-Andrea Barry 6-2, 7-5. 2. Sydney Burkholder-Katie McElhoe (F) def. Eenroi Mon-Ohyami Patel 6-4, 6-2.
Bremen 3, Fremont 2
Singles: 1. Sylvia Meyer (B) def. Hilvers 6-4, 6-4. 2. Emma Lawmaster (B) def. D. Bock 6-3, 6-1. 3. A. Gaskill (F) def. Maggie Rogers 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. E. Cain-Barry (F) def. Ellie Stamm-Kallie Meister 6-1, 6-4. 2. Abby Bennitt-Taylor Rodriguez (B) def. Sy. Burkholder-Jacy Squires 2-6, 6-4, 10-3.
Goshen 4, Fremont 1
Singles: 1. Maria Schrock (G) def. Hilvers 6-1, 6-3. 2. Lacey Utley (G) def. D. Bock 6-0, 6-1. 3. A. Gaskill (F) def. Anna-Cate Stahly 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Sarah Harmelink-Morgan Priebe (G) def. E. Cain-Barry 6-2, 6-3. 2. Rachael Schrock-Kerly Gamboa (G) def. McElhoe-Squires 6-1, 6-2.
