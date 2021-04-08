Girls Tennis LPC bests Churubusco for 1st dual victory in program history
CHURUBUSCO — Lakewood Park had its first dual in program history on Friday and defeated Churubusco 5-0. The Panthers won four of the five matches in straight sets.
LPC sophomore Lauren Korte won her No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0. Senior Sabra Harms won at No. 2 singles 6-3, 2-6, 6-0. Junior Eva Hostetler defeated her Eagle opponent 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
Lakewood Park’s No. 1 doubles team of freshman Olivia Crider and sophomore Kate Harvey won 6-1, 6-0. The Panther No. 2 doubles team of junior Elizabeth Kruse and sophomore Mia MacFarlan prevailed 6-3, 6-2.
Baseball
DeKalb bats bash Bruins
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb scored in all but one inning and trounced Northrop 14-5 Thursday.
Aric Ehmke had a two-run homer and a two-run double for four RBIs. Alex Leslie also hit a two-run homer and Nolan Nack had three hits and two RBIs. Logan Greer had two doubles and two RBIs, and Logan Jordan also had two hits.
Steele Jackson went the distance for the win, allowing five hits and striking out three.
Prep Softball Thunder get past Flying Dutch after Alma loss in 1-run games
HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine bounced back from a 6-5 loss to Alma with a 2-1 victory over Hope in a three-team nonconference round robin at Hope College Friday.
In the Thunder’s second game, Trine answered the Flying Dutch getting the tying run in the top of the sixth inning by going back in front in the bottom half.
Mercede Daugherty opened the bottom of the sixth with a single off reliever Avery Slancik (4-1). Emersyn Haney pinch ran for Daugherty and stole second base, moved to third on Ashley Swartout’s sacrifice bunt, and scored on Amanda Prather’s single.
Lauren Clausen (1-2) got the decision in both games, including her first collegiate win in the nightcap. She allowed two earned runs and eight hits in seven and one-third innings in relief of starter Elizabeth Koch and struck out four.
Prather also had a sacrifice fly to drive in a run in the fourth against Hope (13-5).
In game one, Trine (17-5) scored five runs in the top of the first inning with the big blow being a three-run homer from Scarlett Eliott. The Scots (14-10) tied it with five runs in the third, and Hannah Faleczyk’s solo shot in the sixth off Clausen proved to be the game-winning run.
The Thunder and Alma each had 10 hits. Daugherty, Prather and Ellie Trine had two hits apiece for Trine.
The Thunder’s nonconference games at Albion scheduled for today against the Britons and Adrian were canceled and will not be made up.
College Soccer Thunder women lose to Hornets
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s soccer team lost to Kalamazoo 1-0 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Friday afternoon at Weaver Field.
The only goal of the match came from Hornet Destiny Garcia 57 seconds into the second half on an assist from Joy Hunziker. Kalamazoo (4-0, 4-0 MIAA) outshot the Thunder 20-5.
Jessalyn Friederick made seven saves in goal for Trine (8-3, 1-2) in the first half. Carmen Sweigard made four stops in goal in the second half.
Trine men nip Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine’s men’s soccer team won 1-0 over Adrian in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Thursday night.
Brian Morris scored his second goal of the season for the Thunder (7-4, 2-3 MIAA) on a penalty kick 12 minutes, 13 seconds into the second half for the lone goal of the match.
Troy Saylor made four saves in goal to get the shutout for Trine. The Bulldogs are 0-8, 0-4.
