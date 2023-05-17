Prep Girls Tennis FHS, WN win sectional openers
Fremont and West Noble opened its respective sectional tournaments with dual wins on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Prairie Heights 4-1 in the Angola Sectional, and the Chargers won 4-1 over Lakeland in the opening dual of the West Noble Sectional.
However, at Angola, Panther Kylee Leland advanced to next week’s singles sectional by winning the No. 1 singles match over Eagle Chloe Hilvers 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).
The Eagles (8-8) will play Lakewood Park in a semifinal today at 5 p.m. Heights finished its season at 2-13.
The Chargers will play East Noble East Noble in a semifinal dual today at 5 p.m. in Ligonier.
In sectional action Tuesday, Churubusco’s season ended with a 3-2 loss to Snider in a first-round dual of the Carroll Sectional.
Angola Sectional
Fremont 4, Prairie Heights 1
Singles: 1. Kylee Leland (PH) def. Chloe Hilvers 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 2. Delaney Bock (F) def. Sophia Adamski 6-2, 6-0. 3. Ayrianne Gaskill (F) def. Ashley Emerlander 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Erica Cain-Andrea Barry (F) def. Bailey DeLancey-Katie Rheinheimer 6-1, 6-1. 2. Sydney Burkholder-Katie McElhoe (F) def. Sabrina Hinkle-Abigail Myers 6-1, 6-1.
West Noble Sectional
West Noble 4, Lakeland 1
Singles: 1. Kora Hilbish (WN) def. Olivia Guldin 6-0, 6-1. 2. Jaki Macias (WN) def. Carly Rasbaugh 6-0, 6-3. 3. Leslei Reyes (WN) def. Raeghan Johnson 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Avery Kruger-Callista Replogle (WN) def. Karis Romer-Sarah Smart 6-4, 6-4. 2. Gracelyn Weimer-Briana Poe (LL) def. Ashlyn Seigel-Payton Eash 6-2, 6-4.
Prep Baseball Cougars upset Blazers
BUTLER — Central Noble surprised Eastside 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference contest Tuesday.
Carter Wilkinson was the starting and winning pitcher for the Cougars and also had two singles. He pitched five and two-thirds innings, then Dylan Carnahan got final four outs to get the save,
Jaxon Copas homered and drove in two runs for the Cougars (11-9, 3-6 NECC). Brody Morgan drove in the third and final Cougar run.
Warriors nipped in NECC showdown at Fairfield
BENTON — Westview lost to Fairfield 3-2 in eight innings in the battle for first place in the Northeast Corner Conference Tuesday night.
Sophomore Eli Miller drove in the winning run off Warrior reliever Mason Wire with no outs in the bottom of the eighth for the Falcons, who clinched a tie for the regular season NECC title.
Fairfield (19-5, 9-0 NECC) wraps up NECC play at home against West Noble today while Westview (14-8, 8-1) hosts Eastside.
Both aces had quality six-inning starts. Max Engle allowed two earned runs, two hits and two walks while striking out 10 and hitting a batter for the Warriors. Alec Hershberger allowed an earned run, six hits and a walk and struck out 11.
Jaxon Engle drove in Braden Kauffman twice with hits, including in the top of the seventh with two outs to tie the game at 2. Kauffman also had two hits. Wire had three hits.
Barons roll at Leo
LEO-CEDARVILLE — DeKalb ended Northeast 8 Conference play with a 16-4 victory at Leo Tuesday.
Parker Smith was 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and three runs batted in to lead the Barons (4-3 NE8). Ethan Jordan and Aaden Lytle each had three hits and three RBIs. Lytle also scored two runs.
Donnie Wiley pitched a complete game win for DeKalb. He allowed three earned runs and four hits over five innings and struck out three.
Angola gets by Churubusco
ANGOLA — Micah Steury threw a four-hitter and struck out 13 to Angola past Northeast Corner Conference rival Churubusco 4-2 on Tuesday.
Brayden Mowery had two doubles, three runs scored and a stolen base for the Hornets. Korbin Roan singled, doubled and drove in two runs. Kenton Konrad also had a double.
Wayatt Marks hit a solo home run and scored twice for the Eagles. Keaton Blessing had two hits.
Gaven Hart started and took the pitching loss. He allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits over the first four innings.
Fremont wins at West Noble
LIGONIER — Fremont defeated West Noble 12-6 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday.
Brody Foulk was 3-for-4 with a walk, four runs scored and two runs batted in for the Eagles. Matt Teegardin pitched the first five innings in getting the win and also had three hits.
Cayden Hufnagle had two hits and three RBIs for Fremont. Tyler Miller reached base four times with two hits and two walks, scored twice and drove in a run. The Eagles outhit the Chargers 13-11.
Jonathan Schwartz, Louis Schrage and Mason Taylor had two hits and one RBI apiece for West Noble. Taylor and Schwartz each scored a run. McKale Bottles also had two hits.
Garrett wins over Panthers
GARRETT — Garrett defeated Prairie Heights 6-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday.
Luke Holcomb and Aiden Orth each had three hits and a run scored for the Railroaders. Orth drove in three runs and Holcomb had a double and two RBIs. Peyton Simmons had two hits, a walk and three runs scored. Calder Hefty had two hits and an RBI.
Jacob Molargik started and got the win on the mound for Garrett, allowing two runs (one earned), seven hits and two walks in five and one-third innings and struck out four. Grant Byers pitched a perfect one and two-thirds innings of relief with three strikeouts.
Matt Roberts and Elijah Zolman each had two hits for the Panthers. Roberts also drove in a run and stole his 27th base of the season, which sets a new school record. Roberts reached the old record of 26 stolen bases during Heights’ win over Bethany Christian on Saturday.
Knights lose at Bellmont
DECATUR — East Noble lost its Northeast 8 Conference finale to Bellmont 5-1 on Tuesday.
The Braves scored all their runs in the opening inning and made that stand up. The Knights had six hits and struck out 15 times.
Carver Miller doubled and drove in Drew Rhodes in the second inning for East Noble’s lone run. Deegan Munk, Gunner Wiley, Owen Ritchie and Cole Strick also had a double apiece for the Knights.
Prep Softball Hornets top Churubusco
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Churubusco 12-5 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday.
The Hornets scored six runs in the second inning to break a 1-1 tie and kept the Eagles at a distance.
Harlee Henney reached base in three straight innings for Angola.
The Hornets won the junior varsity game before that 7-6.
On Thursday in Angola, the Hornets lost to Homestead 9-0.
WN stuns Eagles on senior day
LIGONIER — West Noble won on senior day Tuesday, defeating Northeast Corner Conference rival Fremont 5-4.
Alayna DeLong had a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Chargers to break a 3-3 tie and the home team hung on.
Eight different players had a hit apiece for West Noble. Chloe Sprague scored two runs. Kaycee Klingaman was the winning pitcher in relief. Riley Krider started and allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits over five innings with three strikeouts and no walks.
Sammy Meyers had three hits, a stolen base and a run batted in for the Eagles. Lexi Stevens had two hits and two runs scored.
Barons split DH with Norwell
WATERLOO — DeKalb won the suspended Northeast 8 Conference game over Norwell from May 8, 4-3 on Tuesday. Then the Knights won the added second game 10-3.
In game one, the Barons scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off with the win.
Ashley Cox scored three runs and stole two bases for DeKalb. Amara Anglin overcame traffic on the bases to hold the Knights in check before the rains came on May 8, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits and six walks over six innings and striking out five.
In game two, the Barons scored all off their runs in the first inning. Norwell answered with five in the next half inning, then scored two in the third.
Lillie Cserep walked twice and singled for DeKalb. Katie Waters singled, scored a run and drove in a run.
Railroaders beat LPC
GARRETT — Garrett defeated Lakewood Park 17-7 on Tuesday.
Ava West and Miranda Motz each had two hits and run scored for the Panthers.
Boys Prep Golf Lakers top Heights, Angola
LAGRANGE — Lakeland shot 169 on the front nine at Heron Creek Tuesday to defeat Northeast Corner Conference rivals Angola and Prairie Heights. The Hornets got past the Panthers for second, 184-188.
Ben Keil was medalist with 37 to lead the Lakers (11-2, 9-1 NECC). Teammate Tommy Curtis added a 38.
Hornet Mason Gruner and Panther Braeden Morr shot 44s. Angola is 5-4 in the NECC.
Lakeland 169, Angola 184,
Prairie Heights 188
Lakeland: Ben Keil 37, Tommy Curtis 38, Nate Keil 43, Kyle Hartsough 51, Brady Ferguson 52.
Angola: Mason Gruner 44, Johnny Hersel 45, Ethan Plush 47, Gage Hankey 48, Austin Kuster 52.
Heights: Braeden Morr 44, Brayden Levitz 47, Noah Butler 47, Leyton Byler 50, Jay Abbott 59.
Junior varsity scores
Angola 207 — C. Shull 51, Hardley 51, Hinman 52, J. Wise 53, Godbey 63.
Prairie Heights — Milliman 56, K. German 64, E. Seevers 68.
Barons fall on senior day
AUBURN — DeKalb celebrated senior day Tuesday, but lost to Northeast 8 Conference rival Columbia City 165-171. Baron Grant Stuckey was medalist with 38.
In other area action Tuesday, Churubusco lost to Northrop 190-232 at Eel River. Tyrus Whitman led the Bruins with 39.
