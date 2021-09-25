HUNTINGTON — West Noble’s Grant Flora was the top finisher from the KPC Media Group area at Saturday’s New Haven Classic at Huntington University.
Flora won the boys AA race in a time of 16:46.9 In the same race, Garrett’s Tanner McMain placed 11th in 17:45.6, and Lakeland’s Caden Hostetler finished in 16th in a time of 18:01.8.
Zeke Wachtman crossed in 18th for the Lakers in 18:06.2, and Luke Coffman finished in 20th for the Railroaders at 18:07.8. He was followed by teammate Gavin Weller in 21st at 18:09.
West Noble’s Isaac Silva placed 29th, and Garrett’s Malachi Malcolm finished in 45th.
In the boys A race, Westview’s Lyndon Miller came in fourth place at 17:48.1, and his teammate Kayden Moore finished in 11th at 18:07.9. Anthony Sanchez crossed in 17th at 18:20.9 for the Warriors, and Adrian Miller came in 21st.
Churubusco’s Wyatt Neireiter cracked the top 10 in sixth place at 18:00.6. Corre Belcher finished in 32nd for the Eagles.
Fremont’s Carson McLatcher finished in 33rd, Lakewood Park’s Braeson Kruse came in 35th and Central Noble’s Noah Shepherd placed 52nd. Prairie Heights’ Riley Cearbaugh led his team in 59th.
DeKalb’s Carter VanGessel finished 33rd in the boys AAA race, followed by his teammates Matthias Hefty in 37th and Landon Knowles in 42nd. East Noble’s top runner was Drew Sillaway in 46th.
On the girls’ side, the Knights’ Addison Lindsey finished in fourth place in the AAA race at a time of 19:48.8. Rae David finished in 18th in 20:38.4, just behind DeKalb’s Lydia Bennett in 17th at 20:36.3.
The Barons’ Abby DeTray placed 33rd in 21:32, followed by East Noble’s Dakota Rodgers in 35th at 21:37.5, Rachel Becker in 40th and Lilly Crow in 47th.
Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong placed fourth in the AA race in 20:33. West Noble’s Ava Bish crossed in 18th at 22:04.6. Makenna Malcolm finished in 26th at 22:32.4 for the Railroaders, and the Chargers’ Yoseline Haro-Rodriguez shortly after in 31st at 22:45.1.
In the A race, Fremont’s Morgan Gannon placed fourth at the time of 21:10.3, and her teammate Natalie Gochenour finished in eighth at 21:21.7.
Lakewood Park’s Danielle Lesser crossed in 17th at 22:14.9, followed by Churubusco’s Ella Elias in 18th at 22:18. Prairie Heights’ Allison Steele finished in 22nd at 22:36.3, ahead of teammate Katia Fernandez in 27th at 22:53.5.
Fremont’s Makayla Gumbel finished in 29th, and Central Noble’s Madison Vice and Michaela Rinehold came in 34th and 35th, respectively. Jorja DeBolt finished 40th followed by sister Cara in 41st for Churubusco.
Westview’s Annagail Warrener finished in 46th, just behind Fremont’s Hallie Shrewsburg in 44th.
