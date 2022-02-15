Prep Basketball Heights outlasts LPC in 3 overtimes
AUBURN — Prairie Heights’ boys basketball team defeated Lakewood Park 71-70 in three overtimes Tuesday night. Heights improved to 11-8 on the season while LPC fell to 4-14.
In other area action Tuesday, Lakeland lost at Northridge 73-18.
Fremont tops Hornets
ANGOLA — Fremont defeated Angola 55-43 in a Northeast Corner Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night.
The Eagles shot their way to a double-digit lead midway through the first half. The Hornets battled back some, but Fremont regained the double-digit advantage.
Ethan Bontrager had 21 points and Gabel Pentecost scored 20 to lead the Eagles (12-6, 6-3 NECC). Landon Herbert had 20 points and five rebounds, for Angola (6-12, 4-4), and Dylan Oberlin added 14 points and seven boards.
Westview falls to Wawasee
EMMA — Westview’s boys basketball team lost to Wawasee 57-53 on Tuesday night.
The visiting Warriors made their free throws down the final stretch to hold on and win. Keaton Dukes had 20 points and freshman Maddux Everingham scored 11 to lead Wawasee (6-13).
Mason Yoder scored a game-high 33 points to lead Westview (7-12). Brady Yoder had 12 points.
Gard, Kelham named top nominees
Central Noble senior center Logan Gard and Garrett junior guard Bailey Kelham were named top nominees in District 1 for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week award for last week’s efforts.
College Hockey Trine women blank Finlandia
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s hockey team beat Finlandia 2-0 in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game Tuesday night at Thunder Ice Arena.
The Thunder (7-15-1, 4-9-1 NCHA) got power play goals from Kailey Mleko late in the second period and Anabelle Scriver early in the third period. Melko assisted on Scriver’s goal.
Ryleigh Furlong made 18 saves in goal to get the shutout for Trine. The Lions are 3-17-1, 3-11.
NCHA honors Trine’s Marcola
DULUTH, Minn. — Trine University sophomore Thad Marcola was named Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Men’s Offensive Player of the Week.
Marcola had five goals and three assists in the Thunder’s two wins at Lawrence to end the regular season last weekend. He had the fourth hat trick in program history along with an assist in Trine’s 6-2 victory over the Vikings on Friday.
College Volleyball Thunder men swept by Warriors
FORT WAYNE — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team lost to Indiana Tech Tuesday 25-20, 25-20, 25-0. The Warriors are 14-0 on the season and snapped the Thunder’s winning streak at five matches.
Ted Hofmeister and Kevin Boncaro each had eight kills for Trine (5-8). Ethan Howard had 20 assists, five digs and an ace. Hunter Haas had five digs.
Trine’s Haas awarded twice
Trine University sophomore Hunter Haas was named Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League Defensive Player of the Week and was named to the FrogJump Team of the Week for Feb. 7-13 for last week’s efforts.
Haas had 43 digs and nine assists as the Thunder went 3-0 in the Fontbonne Invitational Saturday and Sunday.
The Cincinnati resident had 23 digs to help Trine give Loras, Iowa, its first loss of the season on Sunday. That was the second most digs in a match in Thunder program history.
