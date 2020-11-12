GARRETT — The Smith family’s volleyball tradition is a big part of Garrett’s volleyball tradition.
Senior Logan Smith signed her letter of intent Wednesday to play volleyball at Jacksonville State University in Alabama. The Gamecocks compete in the Ohio Valley Conference and NCAA Division I.
The family now boasts two collegiate players at the top level, with Logan’s older sister, Taylor, having played four years at Maryland.
“It’s exciting, Logan Smith said. “Volleyball has always been big in this house, and I’m just excited to keep it going.”
Logan Smith said she’ll study business marketing.
“I’m really excited. I can’t wait to get down there and get playing on the court,” she said.
“I really loved their facilities and their coaching staff was amazing. I’m going to play beach (volleyball) also, and I really liked that.
Smith was one of Garrett’s top attackers, servers, setters and defenders for four years. The last two seasons, the Railroaders set and then tied a school record for wins in any sport with 29.
With taller players and more of them in the college game, Smith likely will be a defensive specialist or setter with the Gamecocks. She’ll also have a new adventure, playing beach volleyball.
“Being able to do every aspect of the game can really help you, especially in beach, because it’s just you and another person, Logan Smith said. “The beach game is just going after the ball. You can do anything, it doesn’t matter how tall or how short you are.”
“Logan is a very versatile player,” Garrett coach Lydia Gard said. “She sees the court in a way very few players do. Her ability to shift the momentum of a game makes her a really valuable asset.”
It was a big moment for the Garrett program to send another player to the top level.
“We’re very proud of how hard Logan has worked to achieve this goal that she set for herself a long time ago,” Gard said. “She has been a large part of our team the last four years, one of our captains and one of our leaders.
“I’m excited to see how she takes that to Jacksonville State.”
