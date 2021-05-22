AUBURN — Matt Mortrud put it across the plate, and let the other guys in the red shirts help him out.
The Westview right-hander needed less than 70 pitches to throw a five-hitter as the Warriors downed Lakewood Park Christian 10-1 Friday.
“He’s had appearances, but he hasn’t had any starts. Tonight was his first start,” Westview coach Jason Rahn said. “He throws strikes. We played pretty good defense minus the bottom of the fifth. We should have put it away and ended it early, but we didn’t.”
The Warriors (6-13) carried a 10-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth thinking 10-run rule, but the Panthers (3-13) weren’t going to let their senior night end early.
They combined three hits with an error, and No. 9 hitter Ty Chalfant delivered a two-out, run-scoring single to keep the game going two more innings.
“We’re hitting the ball,” Lakewood Park coach Scott Boles said. “Westview made good plays. We had a lot of hard-hit balls, and they made the plays and made the throws.
“Our strikeouts are way down and we’re throwing strikes. It’s good to go seven innings with bigger schools. We’d like to do more and I think we will eventually.”
Westview jumped ahead with two runs in the first with two hit batsmen both eventually scoring, one on a double steal and the other on Mortrud’s sacrifice fly.
The Warriors scored four times in the third, receiving two bases-loaded walks and getting an RBI single from Mason Wire.
Wire added a two-run double in the fourth to finish with three RBIs for the day. Two more scored in the fifth as Brandon Lehman doubled and scored on Mason Atra’s triple. Atra scored on Jordan Schrock’s RBI groundout.
“We swung it pretty well,” Rahn said. “We hit some line drives at some guys and nothing came of it. We had good contact.”
Mortrud was perfect through three before Grant Merkel lined a single to left leading off the fourth. Merkel stole second and third, but died there as Mortrud retired the next three.
After the Panthers’ scoring inning in the fifth, Mortrud gave them only one hit over the last two innings.
“We had guys in different spots tonight than what they’re used to,” Rahn said. “Part of that is getting set up for (the sectional). We want to find out where we can play our most consistent.
“Matty’s a good middle infielder for us. If he’s the guy throwing strikes, he’s going to get the ball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.