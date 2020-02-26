BUTLER — Sometimes the ones that come the hardest are the sweetest.
On throwback night in the old Butler High School gymnasium Tuesday, Eastside’s boys basketball team overcame a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Adams Central 45-44.
Owen Willard’s three-pointer from the left wing with 30 seconds left provided the winning margin. At the other end, the Jets worked the ball to Ethan Polling on the left block, but Eastside’s Logan Fry stuffed the shot.
The win was number 100 for Blazer coach Ryan Abbott.
Eastside improved to 9-12 in all games.
“One senior, one junior and a bunch of sophomores,” Abbott said. “What poise!
“It kind of sums up our year to be honest with you,” he said. “A month ago, we were playing really poor basketball, and we were playing some poor basketball tonight offensively, but we just stay the course. We keep fighting and we keep grinding.
“We’re not pointing fingers at each other; we just kind of keep going,” Abbott stated. “I love my team, I really do. You have to embrace the struggles a little bit to get where you want to get to.”
The game was tied at 32-all heading into the fourth, but the Jets (9-13) took a 42-33 lead with five minutes to go behind Nick Neuenschwander’s rebound score, two free throws from Polling and threes from Neuenschwander and Lucas Van De Weg.
Gabe Trevino started Eastside’s comeback when he scored a second-chance bucket made possible by Logan Fry’s rebound and assist with 4:35 to play.
On defense, Willard drew an offensive foul, leading to Hugh Henderson’s rebound score with 3:51 to play.
After an Adams Central turnover, Trevino got a putback to cut it to 42-39.
Neuenschwander temporarily stopped the bleeding with a score with 3:18 to go, but Willard hit a three from nearly the same spot as his winning shot on the Blazers’ next possession.
Adams Central missed the front end of a bonus, but Eastside couldn’t capitalize on its next two possessions.
After a Jets’ turnover, Willard found nothing but net on his game-winning shot.
Fry led all scorers with 17 points. Trevino had 13 points and Willard finished with eight. Ben Voirol had 12 points to lead the Jets.
Eastside JV 49, Adams Central 48
Caeden Moughler scored 16 points to lead the Blazers. Klayton Terrell had 20 points to lead the Jets.
