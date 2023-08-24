Significant improvement is expected to be made between Week 1 and Week 2 of a football season. That will really come in handy for some area teams who will take on the elite teams in northeast Indiana.

There are three really notable games. Angola will travel to Leo, who was the preseason favorite to win the Northeast 8 Conference and includes one of the Midwest’s top prep tight ends in junior Brock Schott. Eastside will open the home part of its schedule against Adams Central, who has been the Class 1A state runner-up the last two seasons.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.