Significant improvement is expected to be made between Week 1 and Week 2 of a football season. That will really come in handy for some area teams who will take on the elite teams in northeast Indiana.
There are three really notable games. Angola will travel to Leo, who was the preseason favorite to win the Northeast 8 Conference and includes one of the Midwest’s top prep tight ends in junior Brock Schott. Eastside will open the home part of its schedule against Adams Central, who has been the Class 1A state runner-up the last two seasons.
The big one will be Kendallville where two perennial winners in the region will meet for the first time as Snider takes on East Noble.
Two programs that pride themselves on the little things, being physical and fundamentally sound, has little coaching turnover and occasionally plays for state championships.
Something will have to give between two teams with a lot expected of them. But they will definitely will be better for playing the game going forward.
Snider at East Noble
Records: Snider 1-0, E. Noble 1-0
Media: WAWK-FM (95.5 FM, Kendallville, and 94.3 FM, Auburn)
Last week: Panthers won 42-20 at Adams Central. Knights won 45-7 at home over Bishop Luers
Last meeting: First meeting between the two programs.
To use a line by the late great wrestler/commentator Gorilla Monsoon, it will be the irresistible force taking on the immovable object when the Panthers and Knights clash in this premier matchup. The ultimate battle of the trenches.
Snider opened some eyes with a commanding season-opening victory in Indianapolis against Warren Central. Senior Uriah Buchanan ran for 170 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Senior quarterback Ke’ron Bliingsley had 22 carries for 101 yards and three touchdowns, and also completed 8-of-15 passes for 125 yards with two interceptions. Junior Jamarion Kolagbodi returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.
Junior middle linebacker Lukas Rohrbacher is one of Snider’s leading defensive players and is also a key blocking back.
Snider is probably faster in spots, but that does not mean the Knights can’t make chunk plays and fly to the football on defense.
Typical of a matchup of two power running teams, the less second down- and third-and long situations the better.
Adams Central at Eastside
Records: Adams Central 1-0, Eastside 1-0
Media: The Berne Witness video at the Champions Network at ihsaatv.org.
Last week: Flying Jets won 42-8 at home over Garrett. Blazers won 30-20 at Woodlan.
Last meeting: Flying Jets won 25-21 at home on Aug. 26, 2022.
The two-time Class 1A runner-up Flying Jets continue their early season tour of northeast Indiana with a non-conference contest against the Blazers. They figure to have more of a challenge this week with the Blazers.
Eastside erupted for more than 500 yards of total offense against Woodlan last week. Adams Central was dominant on both sides of the ball against Garrett.
The Flying Jets hold a slim 5-4 advantage in the all-time series between the schools.
Angola at Leo
Records: Angola 0-1, Leo 0-1
Media: Hometown Media on Facebook.
Last week: Hornets lost 34-21 at DeKalb. Lions lost 16-14 at Kokomo.
Last meeting: Lions won 28-21 at Angola on Aug. 26, 2022.
Both teams come into this non-conference contest seeking to shake off Week 1 defeats and get into the win column.
Angola is young and trying to find its identity. Sophomore Hawkins Hasselman has emerged as a playmaker and force on offense.
Leo is led by senior quarterback Kylar Decker, who has a number of targets to throw to, including the Ohio University commit Schott. The Lions lost to the Wildkats after leading 14-3 at halftime
Leo has a 10-4 record in the overall series.
DeKalb at Garrett
Records: DeKalb 1-0, Garrett 0-1
Media: Champions Network at ihsaatv.org (pay-per-view)
Last week: Barons won 34-21 at home over Angola. Railroaders lost 42-8 at Adams Central,
Last meeting: Barons won 42-20 at home on Aug. 26, 2022.
The Barons come into this DeKalb County rivalry game on a high note after dominating the Hornets in Week 1. The Railroaders, meanwhile, look to regroup after their Week 1 loss to 2022 Class 1A state runner-up Adams Central.
DeKalb is led by senior quarterback Aiden Lytle, a Garrett transfer. Lytle completed 16-of-25 passes for 214 yards with four TDs in the win over Angola. The Railroaders have junior Calder Hefty under center. Hefty, who stepped in and saw extensive action as a sophomore in 2022, ran for 18 yards and threw for 45 yards and a TD against the Flying Jets in Week 1.
Churubusco at Lakeland
Records: Churubusco 0-1, Lakeland 1-0
Media: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange), Lakeland Sports Network on YouTube
Last week: Eagles lost 49-8 at home over Columbia City. Lakers won 33-28 at South Bend St. Joseph.
Last meeting: Eagles won 41-21 at home on Aug. 26, 2022.
It’s an NECC crossover game for these two area rivals. ’Busco looks to bounce back from last week’s loss to Whitley County rival Columbia City, while Lakeland wants to build on the momentum of a quality Week 1 win over the Indians.
The Eagles did put together one good drive against Columbia City that led to a TD, but they will need much more consistency on both sides of the ball as the conference slate opens. Lakeland, meanwhile, got a solid opener from sophomore quarterback Brayden Holbrook, who completed 15-of-23 passes for 154 yards and a TD.
Lakeland amassed more than 400 yards of total offense and got more than 100 yards each from sophomore running back Sean Conley (19 carries for 112 yards with a TD) and Carson Mickem (12 carries for 134 yards with a TD).
Wawasee at West Noble
Records: Wawasee 0-1, West Noble 1-0
Last week: Warriors lost 23-12 at home over Tippecanoe Valley. Chargers won 47-7 at Central Noble.
Last meeting: Chargers won 35-24 in Syracuse on Aug., 26, 2022.
The Chargers have won five out of the last six meetings since 2017. In that time, West Noble has had some good seasons and rough seasons while the Warriors have been consistently rebuilding.
While the Chargers took care of their business at Central Noble last week, Wawasee trailed 16-0 after three quarters at home against Tippecanoe Valley, the best team in the Three Rivers Conference in recent years. The Warriors did make competitive strides against the Vikings compared to the past couple of years.
Wawasee showed it could do some things passing the pigskin last week, but got gashed by Tippecanoe Valley on the ground, allowing 246 yards at 6.3 yards per carry.
Warrior senior quarterback Mason Shoemaker completed 13 of 19 passes for 209 yards against the Vikings. He threw two touchdown passes, but also threw four interceptions.
The Warriors have a lot of upperclassmen in the skilled positions. Senior Hunter Tinkey had four receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown last week, and also had six carries for 45 yards.
Central Noble at Woodlan
Records: Central Noble 0-1, Woodlan 0-1
Last week: Cougars lost 47-7 at home over West Noble. Warriors lost 30-20 at home over Eastside.
Last meeting: Warriors won 32-27 in Albion on Aug. 26, 2022.
The Warriors played closer to a pretty solid Eastside team last week despite being severely outgained by the Blazers. Eastside had over 500 yards of total offense, including over 400 yards rushing, compared to 106 total yards for Woodlan. The Warriors had a touchdown on special teams and returned an interception to paydirt.
However, considering how young the Cougars are, their matchup with the Warriors tonight at Leland Etzler Field might be pretty even.
There’s been talk of Woodlan breaking out over the past couple of years. Can CN make a statement?
Prairie Heights at Bronson (Mich.)
Records: Prairie Heights 0-1, Bronson 0-0
Media: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola)
Last week: Panthers lost 20-0 at home over Whitko. The Vikings’ season opener is tonight.
Last meeting: Vikings won 20-0 at Brushy Prairie on Aug. 26, 2022.
The Vikings were 2-7 last season, losing their final seven games after the season-opening win at Prairie Heights and a 50-12 victory at Springport (Mich.) in Week 2.
Prairie Heights has had some success against Bronson and Whitko in recent years. But those teams have worked to get better over the past year or so and the Panthers have to find a way to match that.
Fremont at Blackford
Records: Fremont 0-1, Blackford 0-1
Last week: Eagles lost 28-7 at Shenandoah. Bruins lost 47-7 at Jay County.
Last meeting: Eagles won 46-29 at home on Aug. 26, 2022.
There’s an opportunity in front of the Eagles to win. However, it’s important that they make progress from one week to the next regardless of the opponent. If that growth is made from last week, the result will take care of itself.
The Bruins were blown out by a Jay County team that went 2-8 last year and has been a lower tier team in the Allen County Athletic Conference, a Class 1A-2A league that is well respected throughout the state.
The Eagle defense under new defensive coordinator Andy Laughlin shut out Shenandoah for about three and half quarters last week. Senior Brody Foulk dealt with a lot of new experiences in his first game as a varsity starting quarterback. That should be helpful for Fremont against Blackford.
Junior Carter Clouse had 19 rushes for 70 yards and a touchdown for the Bruins last week. He also caught two passes for 50 yards and made six total tackles with one sack.
Blackford only completed three passes last week, but they covered 96 yards.
Another leader on the Bruin defense is junior linebacker Daniel Ludwig. He made seven total tackles, including five solos, last week.
