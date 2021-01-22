HAMILTON — Bailey Hartsough knows how to operate around the basket and score and knows how to be disruptive in passing lanes. She showed both those skills in short order at Hamilton Friday evening to reach the top of both of those statistical categories for Lakeland girls basketball.
Hartsough became Laker basketball’s all-time leading scorer regardless of gender and the Lakeland girls’ career steals leader in her team’s 69-6 victory over the Marines.
Hartsough had 26 points, eight steals, four rebounds and two assists in a little over nine and a half minutes. All her scoring was done in a span of about six and a half minutes.
The senior scored points 1,529 and 1,530 on a short jumper in the paint off an inbounds pass to break the tie for second at 1,528 with 2018 graduate Camron Bontrager 3 minutes, 3 seconds left in the first quarter.
Hartsough recorded her 313th career steal near midcourt on the east end of Hamilton court with about 1:25 left in the opening quarter to pass the 312 of 1995 graduate Amie Burger. Hartsough then dribbled down the floor for a breakaway layup to put Lakeland up 24-0.
Hartsough became the Laker all-time scoring leader with 6:37 left in the second quarter by making a midrange baseline jumper at the west basket for points 1,541 and 1,542 to pass the 1,541 points of 2008 Lakeland graduate Abby Neff.
“This means a lot. It was pretty cool,” Hartsough said. “I knew it was coming and I’m glad I do not have to worry about it anymore.”
The game continued for a short while longer and Hartsough got another steal and made a layup as she was fouled with 6:23 left before halftime. The game was stopped after the basket to honor Hartsough.
Hamilton’s public address announcer read a statement from Lakeland athletic director Kyle Grossman to the crowd. Hartsough took pictures with Laker coach Dale Gearheart, parents Ken and Traci and sister Peyton, and the entire Lakeland girls basketball team. Ken Hartsough is Gearheart’s assistant coach.
“That made this more special, more monumental,” Bailey Hartsough said of setting the records while playing with Peyton and having her dad on the bench.
Bailey Hartsough made the free throw to complete the three-point play and was taken out of game. Her work for the night was done. Lakeland led 35-0 at the point.
Hartsough is also Lakeland girls basketball’s career leader in rebounds and blocked shots. Going into Friday’s regular season finale at Garrett, she has 1,545 points, 702 rebounds, 317 steals and 128 blocked shots.
The Lakers were focused on swiftly getting Hartsough the scoring record. Their games for the rest of season will be tough, and Lakeland has to adjust without one of its better players in sophomore Faith Riehl. Gearheart confirmed that Riehl suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee during Thursday’s home loss to Central Noble.
“I’m proud of Bailey,” Gearheart said. “The girls did a nice job being respectful. They did a nice job executing the game plan.”
Hartsough said, “We just wanted to play hard. We know Hamilton’s been struggling. We wanted to get others in the game and work on some things.
“We’re still a little upset losing Faith. It stinks, to be honest. We just want to pick up where she helps us.”
Lakeland led 49-2 at the half. Its five junior varsity players played the entire second half. Grace Iddings was part of that unit and score nine points.
Peyton Hartsough had seven points and four assists for the Lakers. Alivia Rasler added six points. Key senior reserve Kendall Moore also did not play for Lakeland Friday.
Jersey Ramos, Raymie Howard and Maddison Dager had two points apiece for Hamilton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.