TERRE HAUTE — Trine University's football team rallied from a 23-3 deficit late in the third quarter to beat Rose-Hulman 24-23 Saturday night on Phil Brown Field at Cook Stadium.
The Thunder (2-0) made huge plays on both sides of the ball late in the fourth and scored two touchdowns in the final 6 minutes, 2 seconds to complete the incredible comeback.
The Fightin' Engineers (0-2) went for it on fourth down-and-2 at midfield instead of punting the ball and making Trine, whose offense scuffled for most of the game, drive the length of the field to try to score a game-tying touchdown in a little less than three minutes.
Keysean Amison and Angola's Marcques Tagliaferri combined to stuff Rose-Hulman running back Grant Ripperda for a three-yard loss. The Thunder took the ball on the Engineers' 47-yard line with 2:43 left in regulation.
Alex Price connected with a deep pass to Connor Arthur for a 31-yard play to the R-H 17 to start the drive. Three plays later, Price ran a quarterback draw out of the shotgun and found openings in racing to the right pylon for a 17-yard touchdown run on a third-and-long play with 1:37 left to tie it.
After a Rose-Hulman offsides penalty trying to go for the block, sophomore Anthony Hentz made the extra-point kick to put Trine in front.
The Fightin' Engineers moved the ball from their own 24 to the Thunder 42 against an aggressive Trine defense. The Thunder forced an incomplete pass on an all-out blitz on a third-and-five play at the R-H 43. Trine got too excited about nearly getting to Engineers quarterback Dylan Settles with a helmet being taken off and was called for a personal foul penalty. After the 15-yard walkoff, it was first down at the Trine 42 not too far from field goal range with around 50 seconds left.
The Thunder got to Settles on the next play. Jacob Jackson got a sack and forced the fumble, then DeKalb graduate Trestan Kern recovered the fumble for Trine at the Engineers' 48 to clinch the victory.
Midway through the third quarter, the Thunder only had 120 yards of total offense. Their running game keyed the comeback.
Fullback Dominic Crowder had two carries for 41 yards on Trine's first touchdown drive. Then wildcat quarterback Cole Alexander finished the drive with three runs for 16 yards, capped by a three-yard scoring run. Hentz's extra point made it a 23-10 game with 3:35 left in the third quarter.
After the Thunder defense forced the Engineers three and out early in the fourth quarter, the next Trine touchdown drive featured a lot of Price and Xaine Kirby running the pigskin and ended with a seven-yard scoring pass from Price to tight end Matthew Shoemaker. Hentz' PAT got the Thunder within six with 6:02 left in regulation.
Price ran 16 times for 62 yards, completed 8-of-19 passes for 103 yards and was intercepted twice. But he made big throws when Trine needed them.
Kirby had 15 carries for 54 yards, and Arthur had two receptions for 43 yards.
On the Trine defense, Amison had eight total tackles, including five solos. Angola's Tucker Hasselman also had five solo tackles, and added an assist. Tagliaferri had five assisted tackles. Jamon Gibson also had a sack with Jackson.
East Noble High School graduate Troy Abbs won his 50th game as Thunder head coach Saturday. Early in his eighth season at the helm, he has the highest win percentage in program history at .714 (50-20), and is second in program coaching wins behind the 63 victories of current Trine athletic director Matt Land. Abbs passed the 47 wins of first Thunder coach Dale Carlson late last season.
Trine will renew an old rivalry Land started with Franklin on Saturday for a road contest starting at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.