Division play in the Northeast Corner Conference begins tonight and that will consist of four intriguing contests on the gridiron.
The bigger games are the Small Division showdown in Butler between Eastside and Churubusco and a matchup that developed into a big game in the Big School Division between West Noble and Angola.
Here’s some information on all the area’s prep football contests.
West Noble at Angola
Records: West Noble 3-0, Angola 1-2
Media: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola), Hometown Media on Facebook
Last week: Chargers won 28-27 in overtime at home over Eastside. Hornets lost 22-20 at Chelsea, Michigan.
Last meeting: Hornets won in Ligonier 38-10 on Sept. 10, 2021.
West Noble is off to its third 3-0 start in the last five years. Angola, meanwhile, has dropped two straight after its Week 1 win at home over DeKalb to christen the new FieldTurf surface.
The Hornets, however, played well in their 22-20 loss last week at Chelsea, the defending Michigan state champion in Division 4. They’ve outrushed their opponent in all three games so far in 2022 and are averaging 247 yards per contest. Senior quarterback Tyler Call leads the way with 335 yards on 56 carries with three touchdowns.
West Noble, meanwhile, boasts a balanced rushing attack paced by sophomore running back Seth Pruitt (47 carries for 265 yards and three TDs). Junior quarterback Drew Yates is a dual threat, completing 20-of-34 passes for 276 yards and four TDs and also running 20 times for 208 yards and three TDs.
Also, AHS will be honoring its 1992 regional championship football team tonight.
Churubusco at Eastside
Records: Churubusco 2-1, Eastside 1-2
Media: Eastside Sports Network on YouTube.
Last week: Eagles won 21-0 at home over Garrett. Blazers lost 28-27 in overtime at West Noble.
Last meeting: Blazers won 20-13 in Churubusco on Sept. 10, 2021.
This game has the makings of a tough matchup that will be decided late in the fourth quarter.
Eastside didn’t play bad at West Noble, but wasn’t perfect. Each team turned the ball over twice. The Chargers got a break with the missed extra point in overtime, but were also able to make punches and give punches and make plays in all three phases to earn a big victory.
Churubusco found its footing against Northeast Corner Conference competition and delivered knockout punches early over the last couple of weeks.
Both the Blazers and the Eagles will set the tone on the ground. The passing game may not be a necessity to win, but the team that does better through the air will have an advantage.
A very good game with two solid quarterbacks leading the way. Churubusco senior Riley Buroff has completed 56% of his passes (14-25) for 306 yards and two touchdowns. He has also ran the ball 38 times for 123 yards and two scores. Blazer senior quarterback Carsen Jacobs has run the ball 68 times for 340 yards and two touchdowns. He has also completed 12-of-22 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.
DeKalb at East Noble
Records: DeKalb 1-2, East Noble 2-1
Media: WAWK (95.5 FM, Kendallville, and 94.3 FM, Auburn).
Last week: Barons lost 27-7 at home to New Haven. Knights won 27-26 at Huntington North.
Last meeting: Knights won 45-7 in Waterloo on Sept. 10, 2021.
East Noble has some quality younger players, but it appears it will have to fight for its supper on most Friday nights to win games.
But the Knights still know how to win. The Barons are trying to figure that out and a visit to Kendallville usually does not allow for that to materialize. Inconsistent football teams don’t usually find lightning in a bottle at East Noble, and that is where the Barons stand.
DeKalb has missed receiver Donnie Wiley due to injury and has not been explosive running the ball at only 110.3 yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry. Sophomore Caiden Hinkle has been the workhorse with 75 carries for 255 yards and a touchdown.
Knight quarterback Zander Brazel can make big throws, but the EN offense does not have to totally fall on him when it is rushing for 200 yards per game.
Knight sophomore Dylan Krehl has rushed for 202 yards at 6.5 yards per carry and two touchdowns, and junior Tyson Reinbold has 169 yards at 4.3 yards per carry and two touchdowns.
Lakeland at Garrett
Records: Lakeland 1-2, Garrett 0-3
Media: Garrett’s pay-per-view broadcast on ihsaatv.org
Last week: Lakers won 46-0 at home over Prairie Heights. Railroaders lost 21-0 at Churubusco.
Last meeting: Railroaders won 28-0 in LaGrange on Sept. 10, 2021.
Lakeland is somewhere in the middle of what it has been through the first three weeks. The Lakers were not as good as South Bend St. Joseph in the season opener, then could not handle what Churubusco brought to them in Week 2. Then they had a 40-0 halftime lead over Prairie Heights last Friday night.
The Railroaders will be more of an even matchup for Lakeland even though they have gone through an awful start. Garrett has been forced to play younger guys, including sophomore Calder Hefty at quarterback and in the secondary.
The Railroaders have battled in the first half over the past two weeks against Churubusco and DeKalb, but the games got away from them in the third quarter.
Two good running backs will be worth watching at Memorial Field tonight. Laker senior Khamron Malaivanh has run for 393 yards at 6.7 yards per carry and five touchdowns. Garrett senior Robert Koskie has been the focus of opposing defenses and has only ran for 159 yards at 3.5 yards per touch with one TD.
Central Noble at Prairie Heights
Records: Central Noble 0-3, Prairie Heights 1-2
Media: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange)
Last week: Cougars lost 20-7 at home to Fairfield. Panthers lost 46-0 at Lakeland.
Last meeting: Cougars won 28-0 at home on Sept. 10, 2021.
Central Noble struggled to start the season and has been hit by key injuries, including to quarterback Tyler Shisler and lineman Riley Bremer.
However, while yards were hard to come by, the Cougars competed with the defending NECC Big School champion Fairfield Falcons deep into the fourth quarter last week. But CN’s defense could not get off the field and give its offense a chance to get even or go ahead in the fourth quarter, and Fairfield scored a game-clinching touchdown to complete a drive that lasted roughly nine minutes.
Prairie Heights only had 75 total yards against Lakeland last week. Sophomore Tavvin Kyle led the Panther defense with 10 total tackles, including eight solos.
Central Noble is banged up some on the offensive and defensive lines, but it is more experienced up front than Prairie Heights is.
It will be senior night at PH today. Longtime Panther boys track and field coach Kim Kellett, who recently retired after over 30 years leading the program, will be honored at halftime.
Fremont at Erie-Mason (Mich.)
Records: Fremont 2-1, Erie Mason 2-0
Media: Tape-delayed broadcast at Fremont Eagles Network on YouTube on Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.
Last week: Fremont lost 38-8 at home to North Central (Ohio). Erie Mason won by forfeit over Detroit (Mich.) Communication and Media Arts.
Last meeting: N/A. First meeting between the two teams will be tonight, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Fremont will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing homecoming night loss to North Central last week, while Erie-Mason will be hitting the field for just the second time in 2022. So Fremont will be facing a bit of an untested quantity.
The Eagles are led by senior quarterback Zak Pica. Erie-Mason junior quarterback Vaughn Brown, meanwhile, tied a Michigan state record in his team’s 50-14 season-opening win over Saranac (Mich.) on Aug. 26 with eight touchdown passes in the first half. Two of Brown’s favorite targets are Korbin Herrera (4 receptions, 167 yards, 4 touchdowns) and Trent Herrera (3 catches for 116 yards and two TDs).
Erie-Mason did not play last week. Detroit Communication and Media Arts forfeited because it did not have enough players to play. Erie-Mason athletic officials tried to find a replacement on short notice, but could not do so.
Both Fremont and Erie-Mason carry the “Eagles” nickname. North Central was also the Eagles; including their later NECC matchup against Churubusco and the Week 9 regular season matchup against Lake Station, Fremont will play four games against Eagles (Lake Station is the “Fighting Eagles”).
