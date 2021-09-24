KENDALLVILLE — Lillie Cone set a high standard with her 4-over par 74 (37-37) in the East Noble Regional Friday at Noble Hawk Golf Links, then had a long wait to see how that score would stack up in a loaded field.
After over three hours of waiting for the regional to be completed, that score stacked up very well and the DeKalb junior qualified for the Indiana High School State Finals for the first time.
Cone tied for fifth place with Mishawaka Marian’s Selah Urwin. Cone and Urwin both had the lowest score among girls from teams that did not qualify for state.
“I hit a lot of big 10-foot putts,” Cone said. “I drove the ball good, but had some rough drives. I had three really bad drives, but I did not let that affect me.
“It’s a good feeling. I’m very excited,” she said about qualifying for state. “I couldn’t have done it without the support of my teammates and coaches.”
Cone said she followed up those bad drives with good shots. Those bad drives did not lead to bad numbers. She only had one double bogey in her round.
Cone had nine pars and three birdies in her round.
“Lillie had to overcome adversity,” Barons coach James Fislar said. “She had some perfect shots. She also had some imperfect shots that was unlike her. But she had an incredible short game.
“She thought she would be less nervous in the regional. In the heat of the moment, she handled it very well.”
Then Cone waited and was honored to finish around some terrific players.
“It was definitely very stressful.” Cone said. “But I’m glad when it was over.”
NorthWood senior Cybil Stillson shot an IHSAA regional record 62 to win Friday’s regional at Noble Hawk.
Homestead’s Madison Dabagia was second with a 69, followed by Spartan teammate Simone Sink with a 71. Penn’s Delaney Wade was fourth with 73.
Homestead won the regional at 15-over par 295. NorthWood was second with 320, and the Kingsmen got third place the final team state-qualifying spot with 336, which was nine shots better than fourth-place Carroll.
Another local golfer waiting around to see if her nice early round would be enough was Westview junior Hope Haarer.
Haarer shot an 84 (45-39). She was three shots from a state finals berth.
“The front nine was really rough,” Haarer said. “I played really well on the back. I had a 5-par streak.
“It’s nice to know my work paid off. I put in a lot of time and my scores showed it,” she continued. “My putting was better than what it was last year. Just my short game in general.”
Haarer was part of a Westview team that made great strides this season.
“The whole team improved from start to finish,” Warriors coach Jeff Marchant said. “I’m proud of Hope. She shot some of her best scores at the end of the season.”
Fremont was 14th in the 18-team regional with 402. Senior Katie Baker led the Eagles with an 88.
Fremont also had 101 from Khloe Glendening, 102 from Kenadee Porath, 111 from Presley Scott and 129 from Janessa Ritter.
West Noble’s Mackensy Mabie shot 94 at the regional to end her season.
Along with Cone and Urwin qualifying for state as individuals were Carroll’s Marissa GeRue with 77, Plymouth’s Anna Hutchings with 80 and Northridge’s Karisa Dyer with 81.
Cone will play in the first round of the 36-hole 2021 IHSAA Girls Golf State Finals Friday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. The first groups will tee off at 8:30 a.m.
East Noble Regional
Team Scores
(top three finishers qualify for State Finals)
1. Homestead 295, 2. NorthWood 320, 3. Penn 336, 4. Carroll 345, 5. Mishawaka Marian 350, 6. Columbia City 352, 7. Plymouth 353, 8. Bishop Dwenger 356, 9. Warsaw 376, 10. Snider 378, 11. Huntington North 382, 12. Northfield 386, 13. Goshen 397, 14. Fremont 402, 15t. Bellmont and Wabash 406, 17. Norwell 410, 18. South Bend Adams 428.
Individual scores
(i — state qualifier)
Cone (i, DeKalb) 74, Dyer (i-Northridge) 81, Schmeltz (South Bend St. Joseph) 82, Haarer (Westview) 84, Ava Thomas (Rochester) 85, Vandenburg (Mishawaka) 87, M. Weaver (Tippecanoe Valley) 87, Mary Jones (Adams Central) 88, Rodenbeck (Heritage) 88, Firestone (Wawasee) 91, Toni Miller (Leo) 92, Meeks (Southern Wells) 92, Wolfschlager (Elkhart) 93, Mabie (West Noble) 94, Schane (Heritage) 95, Ky. Jones (So. Wells) 95, Jarck (Eastbrook) 98, V. Clark (Northrop) 115.
Team scores by individual
(i — state qualifier)
Homestead 295 — Dabagia 69, Sink 71, Ayres 76, Senk 79, Saal 86.
NorthWood 320 — Stillson 62, Goss 78, R. Kitson 83, K. Schrock 99, Sechrist 97.
Penn 336 — Wade 73, Mounts 87, Lippert 83, Kelsey 98, Daniels 93.
Carroll 345 — GeRue-i 77, Frick 91, Neal 88, Carr 89, Straley 91.
Mishawaka Marian 350 — Unwin-i 74, M. Hahn 88, Weston 87, Oliva 101, Tinervia 106.
Columbia City 352 — Pequignot 93, McCammon 86, Fowler 88, Bell 85, Hall 107.
Plymouth 353 — Hutchings-i 80, LaFree 97, E. McDonald 83, Rozycki 93, C. McDonald 98.
Bishop Dwenger 356 — Landstoffer 88, C. Burns 89, LMunson 86, Stowe 93, K.Smith 103.
Warsaw 376 — Robinson-Gay 87, Frazzetta 92, A. Peterson 94, Ab. Davis 106, Byron 103.
Snider 378 — Birkeneul 94, Matthias 97, Pyle 97, An. Hall 90, Henry 101.
Huntington North 382 — Dill 84, Stephan 92, Roth 99, Hoch 107, Newton 117.
Northfield 386 — Dale 88, Cartwright 88, H. Wilson 97, Satterthwaite 119, Leland 113.
Goshen 397 — Tayagua-Delgado 89, Narayan 98, Kim 97, Wise 113, S. Garber 120.
Fremont 402 — K. Baker 88, Porath 102, Ritter 129, Glendening 101, Scott 111.
Bellmont 406 — Macke 105, Hockemeyer 98, Schirack 100, Marbaugh 103, Pettibone 115.
Wabash 406 — A. Cole 86, McWhirt 107, C. Kugler 106, Till 107, E. Adams 110.
Norwell 410 — Lemler 104, Double 102, A. Dodane 104, E. Dodane 100, Fisher 104.
South Bend Adams 428 — Carter 118, Swain 109, Gosselin 95, Hartman 123, Warnke 106.
