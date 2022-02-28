The time of year is bittersweet for me.
It’s my last column of the basketball season, but it’s when season goals are fulfilled and trophies are lifted into the sky.
I’ll pop up now and then to look back at the season that was or do a way-too-early look ahead to next season.
But let’s not get all sad and mopey. Let’s look through all of the area sectionals.
I’ll tell you the favorite to win each one, a team or two that can topple the favorite and a dark horse to make some noise in their respective sectional.
Class 2A at Westview
Favorite: Eastside
I went back and forth between which team should be the favorite here, and I settled on the Blazers. I think Eastside (23-1) is peaking at the right time and have the right formula to beat Central Noble, if they meet up in the championship.
They’ve had their close calls down the stretch and don’t have an easy draw by any means. Owen Willard and Logan Fry are shooting it really well, and Gabe Trevino has the scoring record in his rearview mirror and can focus more on winning.
Contenders: Central Noble, Prairie Heights, Fairfield
The Cougars are the top contender to take down the Blazers. Why? Because Eastside’s only loss is to Central Noble (22-2). The Cougars had one hiccup after the loss in Butler in January, but they have been playing really well over the last month.
Connor Essegian is going to get his points most nights, but the role players will need to step up as well for Central Noble to hoist the trophy on Saturday. Coach John Bodey said as much on Friday night at Fairfield.
Ryan Schroeder, Logan Gard, Conner Lemmon and Jackson Andrews will have to carry the load if Essegian is having an off night. They are more than capable, but will have to come through when called upon.
The Panthers (13-8) had quite a turnaround season and drew a bye, but will more than likely face Central Noble in the semifinals. They lost to the Cougars by 26 a month ago, but I expect a closer matchup on Friday. Chase Bachelor and Isaiah Malone both need to be on for Heights to have a chance this week.
Fairfield (14-8) has battled everyone on its schedule, including Eastside (twice) and Central Noble. Caleb Wright has the ability to get rolling from outside and Braedon Helms is also a solid option for the Falcons if Wright is stopped.
Dark horse: Bremen
Don’t let the Lions’ 12-10 record deceive you. They play a pretty tough schedule, especially in the Northern Indiana Conference. Carson Miller averages over 20 points per game and will be the one for Fairfield to stop in Wednesday’s first-round game.
Class 3A at Wawasee
Favorite: NorthWood
The Panthers (22-2) are the clear favorite, but the gap behind them isn’t as much as you would think. NorthWood faces the winner of West Noble and Tippecanoe Valley on Friday night.
Cade Brenner and Chaz Yoder are very dangerous and can go on long scoring runs by themselves. Ian Raasch and Cooper Weins are solid complementary options to Brenner and Yoder and can do a lot of damage.
Contenders: West Noble
The Chargers (14-8) are finally becoming a more consistent team and it’s due to the fact that they’ve been able to get contributions from players other than Austin Cripe.
Cripe is still the go-to option for West Noble and will be the one to take the big shot, but Bradyn Barth, Nevin Phares and Ayden Zavala have all improved over the course of the season and make the Chargers a serious threat to the Panthers.
Dark horse: Tippecanoe Valley
The Vikings (13-9) have not been consistent this season, which is why they’ve fallen to this spot. They do have three scoring options in Tayde Kiser, Riley Shepherd and Nolan Cumberland, who all average double digits. But their loss to Wawasee on Friday night gives me a lot of pause in believing they can make a run.
Class 4A at DeKalb
Favorite: Snider
The Panthers (15-7) are the top team in this sectional, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they were upset. They’ve lost a number of games they shouldn’t have and had to pull out few close wins against below average teams.
Aidan Lambert and Karson Jenkins have been human highlight reels all season. These two will be the ones who bring Snider a sectional title.
Contender: Northrop
The Bruins (12-10) have beaten some quality teams this season and gave Snider a game earlier this year. They open with East Noble (10-12) tonight, and the Knights will have a hard time slowing down Jalen Jackson, who is committed to play at Illinois-Chicago.
Dark horse: DeKalb
The Barons (10-12) drew the bye in their home sectional and face the winner of Snider and North Side. DeKalb challenged the Panthers for three quarters about a month ago in Waterloo. This senior-laden group, led by Connor Penrod, is going to have to pull out all the stops to win its first sectional since 2005.
Class 3A at Garrett
Favorite: Leo
The Lions (16-5) are the favorite. But like Snider, I could see them getting beat, but not until the title game.
Caedmon Bontrager and D.J. Allen give Leo a lot of size inside, but the rest of the team can struggle to score consistently when they don’t have it going.
Contender: Bishop Dwenger
The Saints (12-9) are an interesting team and capable of winning this sectional. Beau Jacquay is a strong presence inside and Owen Shively can really get hot from deep. If these two can get rolling at the same time, watch out.
Dark horse: Woodlan
The Warriors (15-8) just upset Leo at the buzzer on Friday night. They’ve only lost two games since the turn of the calendar and both of them were by three points or less. Joe Reidy is the driving force for this team and will be the one to lead them to a couple more upsets.
Class 1A at Fremont
Favorite: Fremont
The Eagles (14-8) are the slight favorite here. They edged out Bethany Christian in overtime on Friday, or the Bruins might be the favorite in this sectional.
Fremont has been up and down this season, but I believe they are back on the upswing and will get on a roll to repeat as sectional champions. Ethan Bontrager and Gabel Pentecost need to be consistent from beyond the arc, and Logan Brace needs to assert his dominance inside.
Contender: Bethany Christian
Bethany (11-12) showed they can play with the Eagles and do it in a hostile environment. Beck Willems and Tyson Chupp will need to be on their A-game for the Bruins to get revenge on both Fremont and Elkhart Christian.
Dark horse: Elkhart Christian
Speaking of the Eagles (12-10), they are currently on a six-game losing streak. For them to turn it around, Matt Burns will have to be the difference. They play Lakewood Park in the first semifinal on Friday night.
