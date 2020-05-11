KENDALLVILLE — While surrounding youth baseball and softball leagues are canceled for the season, there’s one spot in Noble County that will be open for business on June 14.
The Kendallville Sports Complex is planning to host baseball and softball tournaments starting on June 14 through the rest of the summer.
Kendallville outdoor recreation complex manager Brett Slone said he has been in communication with several local representatives, the Kendallville Park Board and elected officials to make sure he can make informed decisions and is correctly interpreting the guidelines set by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
“We are following state and local guidelines closely, and we will do whatever the health department recommends,” Slone said.
Little leagues in Albion, Kimmel, Kendallville, Rome City, Avilla, Wolcottville and LaGrange have all closed for the season. The soccer league that is hosted by the complex has been canceled as well.
With the date of June 14 now set, Slone said every weekend is booked from that date through Labor Day with tournaments, and all adult leagues will operate as normal once the complex is open.
Slone wants everyone to be safe when they attend games and tournaments at the complex and follow the guidelines set by state and local governments.
“Stay safe honestly. My job isn’t to know how safe it is for people to come out. My job is to take the advice of the people that do know, so I think it’s important that people remember the people that set these guidelines are the ones who do it for a living,” Slone said.
The bathrooms at the complex will be more routinely cleaned with disinfectant spray. The bleachers and dugouts will also be cleaned with disinfectant in between games or when teams are finished using the space.
Slone said there are tournaments scheduled that do feature teams from surrounding states, mostly Michigan and Ohio with a few from Illinois.
Rescheduling tournaments and games hasn’t been difficult for Slone, because the weather this time of year usually plays a factor in needing to reschedule canceled events. It was the unknown for the last two months that made it difficult to schedule tournaments and games.
“I think the hardest part with this early on was just not knowing when or if we would play,” Slone said. “When you’re trying to register games, teams and tournaments and not know one week from the next. Now that we kind of have the schedule, starting on June 14 for tournaments and recreational leagues, it’s made it easier that we now have a date we can shoot for.”
Update on Angola Kid’s League
The Angola Kid’s League moved the day it will start practices for baseball and softball to Sunday, June 14. The original date was Monday, May 25.
The AKL season will now end on Aug. 1.
Auburn Parks begin to reopen
The city of Auburn announced last week that youth baseball and softball leagues can begin practicing, but no games will be permitted until June 14.
Organized games cannot begin until June 14, under state rules.
Restrictions on the number of spectators may be necessary for youth leagues as we move forward.
