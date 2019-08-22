WATERLOO — The goals finally started coming for the DeKalb girls soccer team Thursday.
The Barons scored three times in the first half against a stubborn Angola defense, and erupted to score seven more and record their first victory of the year, 10-0 over the Hornets.
DeKalb had had to settle for a 1-1 with Northrop earlier in the week despite peppering the Bruins with shots and outshooting them 21-3.
Grace Snyder led DeKalb with five goals, four of them in the second-half surge. Hope Lewis knocked in three for the Barons with Charity Lewis and Jaylin Carroll also scoring.
“We had a tough match Tuesday and we struggled to put the ball in the back of the net,” Baron coach Logan Cochran said. “Tonight, we made a little adjustment in the second half and at that point we were able to open up. The attacking third got better, and that’s something we have to continue to work on.
“I’m thrilled with our defense, we just need to polish some things up on the offensive side.”
The Barons spent much of the game in their attacking third, but Angola stayed in range in the first half and the first 15-20 second with some key blocks of passes and shots. The Barons finally wore down the Hornets and found some openings, building on their lead steadily.
Jacque Miller had the Hornets’ best scoring opportunity in the second half, driving a low shot that Baron keeper Sydney Mansfield stopped at the left post.
DeKalb also won the junior varsity match 8-0 as Maddison Linker scored three goals and Evy Bowers added two. Ana Estrada, Aliyah Kern and Brielle Miller also scored for the Barons.
