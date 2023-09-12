WATERLOO — DeKalb zipped down the field with a quick touchdown drive to start Friday’s game with East Noble.
The Knights turned to the big guys up front and that changed everything completely.
East Noble wore down the Barons and piled up 354 yards of rushing while its defense kept DeKalb in bad down-and-distance situations most of the night in a 38-15 Northeast 8 Conference win.
Tyson Reinbold ran for 128 yards on 24 attempts and Dylan Krehl had 89 yards on 10 carries. Each scored a touchdown for East Noble (3-1 overall, 2-0 NE8)
“You knew they would come out with some energy,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. “They’ve been waiting for an opportunity to beat us for many years. We know we’re the people they have marked on their calendar and we’re going to get their best every single time.
“After that first drive our kids responded. We put some points on the board and had a really good night after that.”
The Barons (2-2, 0-2) went 70 yards in eight plays to begin the game. Aaden Lytle hit Caden Pettis for a 18-yard touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead.
On their next five possessions however, the Barons faced third and 10, third and 9, third and 12, third and 13 and third and 12 again. Kobe Ritchie and Anthony Mitchener made interceptions. Mitchener’s pick came in the end zone after Pettis’ interception had set DeKalb up at the Knights’ 17.
“Limiting them on first down was huge,” Amstutz said. “You get them in second and third and long, and you have more freedom to be more aggressive.”
The Barons were held to 61 yards rushing.
“Their offensive line and defensive line are strong. They pushed us around a little bit,” DeKalb coach Seth Wilcox said.
“We made a lot of mistakes. On defense it seemed we had stops several times and a penalty would come in, we’d make a mistake and extend those drives. We have to eliminate those mistakes.”
The Knights’ first drive of the game featured 40 yards in penalties against the Barons, who had 77 penalty yards in the game. Alex Sprague kicked a 28-yard field goal to put East Noble on the board.
The game was halted in the third quarter after Lytle was taken to the ground roughly on a sack by East Noble defenders, and took exception. Shoving and punches ensued.
Lytle was ejected along with one of the Knights.
“The ejections were the big story for both teams, a two-year starter for us and the quarterback for them,” said Amstutz, who declined to name the East Noble player who was disqualified.
Will Weber replaced Lytle for the second week in a row. He was 7-of-17 for 117 yards, and threw a 7-yard TD to Pettis. He also hit Pettis for a two-point conversion which cut East Noble’s lead to 31-15 with 11:22 left.
The Knights recovered the ensuing onside kick. They were stopped on a fourth down on the Barons’ 23, but moved 52 yards in eight plays on their next possession. Reinbold’s 14-yard touchdown run put it out of reach with 4:30 left.
The running success gave East Noble opportunities in the passing game. They gained 178 yards on seven completions, three of which went for scores. Zander Brazel hit Mason Treesh for a 40-yard touchdown pass in the first half.
Rylee Biddle hit Keegan Corbin for 72 yards and a touchdown on a double pass in the second half. Brazel also hit Krehl for an 8-yard score.
“We hit a couple big ones tonight,” Amstutz said. “They played press man so we weren’t able to throw it all over like we do sometimes, but we hit some big ones.”
The Barons will continue to work to get better.
“It starts with accountability,” Wilcox said. “It starts with me holding coaches accountable, coaches holding their position groups accountable and the captains holding the team more accountable to become more disciplined every day.
“We’ve got the talent to be good. We’re just not playing good football right now.”
