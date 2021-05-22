ANGOLA — Northeast Corner Conference regular season champion Lakeland rolled to an NECC Tournament championship Saturday at Lake James Golf Club, defeating second-place Angola by 33 shots.
The Lakers shot 346 and were led led by tournament champion Tommy Curtis with an 80 and tournament runner-up Ben Keil with an 81.
The Hornets were second with 379, followed by Fairfield (384), Westview (385), Fremont (392), Prairie Heights (402), West Noble (402), Garrett (403), Eastside (417). Churubusco (447), Central Noble (453) and Hamilton (502).
Freshman Nate Keil was 11th with 92, and Carson Aldrich was tied for 12th with 93. Luke Franke rounded out the Laker lineup with 98.
Caleb Price tied for sixth with a 90 and Mason Gruner and AJ Hersel tied for 14th with 95s to lead the Hornets.
The Warriors were lifted by two low scores. Wade Springer was third with with an 94 and Carl Miller tied for fourth with an 87 with Charger Brockton Miller.
Blazer Austin Arnold tied for sixth with a 90. Panther Brayden Levitz was part of a three-way tie for eighth place at 91 with two Fairfield players.
Logan Borns shot 93 for Garrett and was tied for 12th. Fremont's Josh Sherbondy and Lukas Berlew and West Noble's Brayden Bohde had 96s.
