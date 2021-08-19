It feels good to be back.
The smell of fresh cut grass, or in my case, chewed, fills your nose. The sound of the pep bands rattles around in your head, and the high-flying action on the field has your eyes going back and forth like a great tennis match.
It's going to be a great 2021 season. Hopefully with less bumps in the road compared to last season.
I return for the season with my weekly picks against the rest of the KPC Sports Staff. Jeff Jones has been parading around the office for the last 10 months after he finished on top of the standings last season. That's not going to be the case this year. I plan on not only finishing in the No. 1 spot by the end of the season but by a wide margin.
Here's what's on tap for Week 1:
Angola over DeKalb
The Barons graduated over 20 seniors last year, and the Hornets have a sour taste in their mouth after last year's sectional loss.
South Bend St. Joseph over Lakeland
The Lakers will be improved this season but not right off the bat.
New Haven over Garrett
This one will be closer than the experts think. As one of those experts, the Bulldogs are too much to handle for the Railroaders.
Central Noble over West Noble
I'm really high on the Cougars this season.
Eastside over Heritage
Laban Davis, all the time in Monroeville.
Churubusco over Columbia City
The Black and Gold Eagles return a lot of studs this year. They show their potential starting against their county rival.
Prairie Heights over Whitko
Panthers have a lot of promise this season, and the Wildcats lost a lot from last year's squad.
East Noble over Plymouth
The Knights are loaded everywhere. The Rockies will put up a fight.
Fremont over Southern Wells
The Raiders didn't play in 2020, and the Eagles did.
Leo over Woodlan
The Lions are like the Knights. Loaded and ready to dominate.
2020 Final Standings
Jeff Jones 77-19
Brice Vance 74-22
Ken Fillmore 72-24
Mark Murdock 72-24
Hannah Holstein 70-26
This week's picks
Hannah Holstein
1. Angola
2. South Bend St. Joseph
3. New Haven
4. Central Noble
5. Eastside
6. Churubusco
7. Prairie Heights
8. East Noble
9. Fremont
10. Leo
Murdock's Picks
1. DeKalb
2. South Bend St. Joseph
3. Garrett
4. Central Noble
5. Eastside
6. Columbia City
7. Whitko
8. East Noble
9. Southern Wells
10. Leo
Fillmore's Picks
1. Angola
2. South Bend St. Joseph
3. New Haven
4. West Noble
5. Eastside
6. Columbia City
7. Prairie Heights
8. East Noble
9. Fremont
10. Leo
Vance's Picks
1. Angola
2. South Bend St. Joseph
3. New Haven
4. Central Noble
5. Eastside
6. Columbia City
7. Prairie Heights
8. East Noble
9. Fremont
10. Leo
Jones' Picks
1. DeKalb
2. South Bend St. Joseph
3. New Haven
4. Central Noble
5. Eastside
6. Churubusco
7. Prairie Heights
8. East Noble
9. Fremont
10. Leo
