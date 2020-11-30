As you look over the power rankings, you might be thinking, “These look a lot like last week’s rankings.” And you would be right. There weren’t a lot games during the holiday week that impacted the position of any of the teams currently in the rankings.
Heck, some of the boys teams have yet to get started, but that will change by the time you read my rankings next week. We have some good games this week (fingers crossed they get played) that should shake up the rankings next week.
Girls
No. 1 Garrett
Last week: 1
Record: 7-0, 2-0 NECC
The Railroaders showed why they’re the top girls basketball team in the area with their win over No. 2 Angola. In the win over the Hornets, Taylor Gerke showed off her versatility, scoring in a variety of ways and ending up with 22 points.
What impressed me the most was how Garrett fended off any run Angola tried to make after taking a decent-sized lead.
The Railroaders have another tough test this week with Concordia at home on Thursday.
No. 2 Angola
Last week: 2
Record: 2-1, 1-1 NECC
The Hornets lost the showdown with the Railroaders this time around, but something tells me they will see each other at least one more time this season, whether it’s in the NECC Tournament or in the Class 3A sectional at Garrett.
Hanna Knoll led Angola with 22 points in the losing effort, but no other Hornet reached double figures. That’ll have to change if they want to win in big time matchups.
No. 3 Central Noble
Last week: 3
Record: 2-0
The Cougars returned to action on Saturday at Whitko and came away with an easy 83-12 victory. Central Noble had three girls reach double figures, led by Meghan Kiebel’s 24 points.
CN will face tougher challenges this week against Goshen and Angola. The Cougars shouldn’t have any rust going into those games.
No. 4 East Noble
Last week: 4
Record: 2-4
The Knights haven’t played since the last time my rankings came out. They’ve struggled offensively in their last three games, averaging under 33 points a game. Avan Beiswanger has been out due to contact tracing, but she should return soon for East Noble, which will help on both ends of the floor.
No. 5 Lakeland
Last week: 5
Record: 3-2
Lakeland had to rally to defeat Leo on Saturday in their first action out of quarantine. The Lakers held the Lions to just six points in the fourth quarter to win 51-44. In the win, Bailey Hartsough added another 20-point game to her resume this season.
The Lakers have a chance to move up or fall out of the rankings with their game with East Noble tonight.
Others considered: Lakewood Park, Eastside, West Noble.
Boys
No. 1 Churubusco
Last week: 1
Record: 0-0
The Eagles have not played a game yet this season, so it would be unfair to move them. They welcome Westview to Turtle Town on Friday, and that should be a fantastic game.
No. 2 Central Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 1-0
The Cougars made a strong case to be the No. 1 team in my power rankings after defeating Canterbury by 19 points on Saturday. Connor Essegian scored 31 points, and Sawyer Yoder had 18 in the win.
Where the Cougars made their case was in the third quarter when they allowed just one field goal and outscored the Cavaliers 21-5. If Central Noble does that on a regular basis, watch out.
No. 3 Westview
Last week: 3
Record: 1-1
The Warriors started off the opening week strong with a big win over Bethany Christian, then followed that up with a seven-point loss to Northridge.
Westview had three players reach double figures in the loss, but so did the Raiders. The Warriors have to regroup because they travel to Churubusco on Friday. That will be a whole new challenge.
No. 4 Lakewood Park
Last week: 4
Record: 1-0
The Panthers looked good in their season opener against Prairie Heights. Caedmon Bontrager and Carter Harman led the way with 17 and 16 points, respectively, in the victory.
Lakewood Park’s game against Prairie Heights was born out of both teams having games postponed. This will likely be the case a few more times this season. Teams just want to get in games and play.
No. 5 Angola
Last week: 5
Record: 0-1
The Hornets started their season with 16-point loss to Wawasee, which was not the way Brandon Appleton had hoped to start his tenure with the Angola boys.
It was the first game of the season against a team that played the night before, so they will get a pass. For now, because there are a couple of teams behind them and the gap between them isn’t that big.
Others considered: Eastside, East Noble, Fremont, Lakeland.
