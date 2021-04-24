FORT WAYNE — DeKalb played seven games in the first eight days of its baseball season.
By Friday, the Barons had gone eight days without playing at all.
They were glad to be back out in the sunshine, banging out 12 hits to back the six-hit pitching of Aric Ehmke in an 11-2 win over Bishop Dwenger on a pleasant afternoon at Shoaff Park.
“We had quite the layoff due to some bad weather,” DeKalb coach Tim Murdock said. “It was nice to get back out here and the bats came around a bit today.”
Ehmke recorded another complete-game win. He struck out 10 and walked two, and gave the Saints only two hits over the final five innings.
“We rely on him heavily,” Murdock said. “We know we’re going to be in the game no matter what, so it’s almost as if our guys relax a little bit and go out there and play. It helps to have a guy that can be that dominant.”
The Saints (7-3), who took a doubleheader from Northrop Thursday and improved to 6-0 atop the Summit Athletic Conference, used five different pitchers against the Barons Friday.
Starter Cam Quinlan kept the Barons hitless one time through the order and had an early 2-0 lead to work with before leadoff man Logan Greer slammed a one-out triple to right-center in the third. After a walk to Ehmke, Jackson Steele ripped the first of his two doubles over the third-base bag to score Greer.
One out later, Alex Leslie dropped a soft single into shallow left to send both runners home and DeKalb had the lead for good.
Kaden Greer’s RBI single made it 4-2 in the fourth before the Barons busted the game open in the fifth, sending eight hitters to the plate and scoring five times.
After Jackson’s second double, Nolan Nack went the other way with two strikes for a base hit to right and an RBI. He took second on the throw home, and went to third on Leslie’s grounder to the right side.
Logan Jordan added an RBI double, and Blake Lude and Logan Greer had run-scoring hits later in the inning.
Kaden Greer had an RBI double in the seventh and finished with two hits and two RBIs. Logan Greer, Steele and Lude all had two hits and drove in a run.
“There are some things that occurred tonight that don’t show up in the scorebook or that a lot of the fans don’t realize,” Murdock said.
“We ran the bases well, we hit behind the runner on a couple of occasions, we had a good two-strike swing that ended up being a hit. We can improve certainly, but we did those little things pretty well tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.