Prep Baseball Blazers defeat Woodlan
WOODLAN — Eastside’s baseball team was a 4-1 winner over Woodlan Friday.
Jake Buchanan homered and drove in three runs for the Blazers (14-4).
Colben Steury was the winning pitcher for Eastside. He struck out three, walked two and allowed eight hits.
Steury also helped himself with a double. Owen Willard had two hits. Hayden Gardner, Hugh Henderson and Caleb Vanover had singles for the Blazers.
Eastside hosts Fort Wayne North Side today.
Fremont thumps Edgerton, Sturgis
FREMONT — Fremont won both games of a twi-night doubleheader Friday against team from different states.
It beat Edgerton, Ohio, 12-2 in six innings, then put it to Sturgis, Michigan, 14-4 in five innings. The Eagles had 16 hits in each game.
Against the Bulldogs, Ethan Bock pitched a three-hitter and drove in two runs for the Eagles (11-5). He allowed two unearned runs, struck out five and walked nobody.
Remy Crabill was 3-for-4 for Fremont with three RBIs and a run. Robert Skorupski had three hits and two runs, and Gabel Pentecost had two hits and three RBIs.
Against the Trojans, Nick Miller was 4-for-4 with a grand slam home run and six runs batted in for the Eagles.
Bock was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Kameron Colclasure was 2-for-3 with a walk, four runs scored and two runs batted in.
Skorupski was the starting and winning pitcher, allowing four earned runs and four hits over the first four innings with three strikeouts and two walks. Evan Towns pitched a scoreless fifth inning.
Warriors too much for West Noble
LIGONIER — Westview defeated West Noble 21-7 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Friday.
The Warriors (3-9, 2-4 NECC) had 16 hits and drew seven walks.
Takota Sharick was 4-for-5 with two runs scored and two runs batted in. Ben Byrkett scored four runs and had two RBIs. Nick Mortrud drove in three runs.
Easton Bontrager only allowed four hits and struck out three in a complete game win for Westview.
‘Busco beat by SouthwoodWABASH — Churubusco lost to Southwood 11-1 in six innings Friday. The Knights scored nine runs in the fourth inning.
Blake Bear drove in the Eagles’ lone run in the second inning. Keenan Hendricks and Kyle Brandt each drew three walks. Churubusco is 9-6.
Prep Softball Knights rule Cadets
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble pounded Concordia 14-4 in six innings on Friday.
Maliah Hampshire was 4-for-4, including two doubles, with five runs batted in and two runs scored to lead the Knights (9-5).
Carly Turner was 3-for-5 with two runs for EN. Elliot Rouch was 2-for-3, hit by a pitch, walked, scored two runs and drove in a run. Cady Smith was also 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Freshman Jalyn Thompson had her first varsity hit, and also a run and an RBI.
Knight sophomore Sadie Helmkamp went the distance for the pitching win. She allowed two earned runs and six hits, walked one and struck out seven.
Cougars fall to Falcons
BENTON — Central Noble lost to Fairfield 4-2 Friday in a key Northeast Corner Conference contest.
The Falcons (15-2, 7-0 NECC) opened the scoring with a run in the third. They added two runs in the fourth and answered a Cougar run in the fifth.
Kayla Miller pitched a complete game victory for Fairfield, allowing six hits. The Falcons overcame three errors.
Jenica Berkes went the distance and the took the loss for the Cougars (9-4, 4-1). She allowed eight hits and struck out six over six innings. Bridgette Gray and Kylie Bingham each drove in a run.
PH shellacks Bombers
EDON, Ohio — Prairie Heights scored 10 times in the first inning Friday and went on to defeat the Edon Bombers 26-6 in five innings.
Kiana Allshouse had six hits and drove in six runs to lead the Panthers (12-6). Chloe Riehl had three hits and four RBIs. Lillie Booher had four hits, and Haylee Henderson drove in three runs.
Grace Hayward got the complete game win for Prairie Heights. She scattered seven hits and struck out three. She also drew two walks on offense.
Churubusco downed by Woodlan
WOODBURN — Churubusco lost to Woodlan 11-0 in five innings on Friday.
Sophomore Austin Gaff pitched a three-hit shutout for the Warriors with two walks and eight strikeouts. She also hit a solo home run.
Fremont loses at Fairfield
BENTON — Fremont lost to Fairfield 11-6 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday.
The Falcons broke the game open with a six-run second inning and outhit the Eagles 12-7. Brooke Sanchez was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 in six innings of work.
Kate Gannon had two hits for Fremont, and Alexis Book drove in two runs. Jenny Martin walked twice.
Girls Tennis Hornets handle CN
ALBION — Angola defeated Central Noble 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Friday. The Hornets are 9-0, 6-0 in the NECC, and have not lost a match this spring.
Angola only lost two games in singles Friday. Elina Locane won at No. 1. 6-0, 6-1. No. 2 player Ellie Aldred won 6-0, 6-1. No. 3 girl Brea Harris won 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Kaitlyn Kauffman and Allie Christman won the No. 1 match, 6-2, 6-3. Maren Fifer and McKenna Powers prevail at No. 2 doubles, 6-2, 6-0.
In other NECC action Friday, Fremont won 5-0 over visiting West Noble. Much of the dual was completed on April 28 before rain suspended play.
In area action on Thursday, Central Noble lost at Fairfield 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual.
Westview tops Bruins
WATERFORD MILLS — Westview defeated Bethany Christian 5-0 on Friday.
Paige Riegsecker rallied for the Warriors (7-4) to win her No. 1 singles match in three sets.
Westview 5, Bethany Christian 0
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Jackie Barber 3-6, 6-1, 6-0. 2. Maddie Stults (WV) def. Risa Bohn 6-1, 6-0. 3. Nicole Miller (WV) def. Anila Bergstresser 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Hallie Mast-Ella Clark (WV) def. Trami Nguyen-Naomi Klassen 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. 2. Lillian Eash-Rochelle Miller (WV) def. Joryn Yoder-Alyson Barkman 6-0, 6-0.
Lakers win two matches vs. Wawasee
SYRACUSE — Lakeland lost to Wawasee 3-2 on Friday.
Lilly Schackow at No. 2 singles and Brooklynn Olinger at No. 3 singles won first-set tiebreakers for the Lakers on their way to defeating their Warrior opponents in straight sets.
Wawasee won the junior varsity dual 7-1. Raeghan Johnson won her singles match for Lakeland, 6-5 (7-3).
Wawasee 3, Lakeland 2
Singles: 1. Kiah Farrington (W) def. Elizabeth Jennings 6-0, 6-1. 2. Lilly Schackow (LL) def. Casey Yankosky 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. 3. Brooklynn Olinger (LL) def. Kaitlynn Jackson 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Tate Cowan-Abby Morehead (W) def. Laura Eicher-Amelia Trump 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kenley Stewart-Allison Clark (W) def. Carly Rasbaugh-Jeyda Brim 6-0, 6-1.
Boys Prep Golf Warriors win NECC home match
LAGRANGE — Westview shot 181 at Heron Creek Friday to win a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match. Garrett was second with 196, and Central Noble was third with 209.
The Warriors had four guys shoot in the 40s, led by medalist Wade Springer with a 43.
Westview also had 45 from Landon Bennett, 46 from Logan Schwartz, 47 from Nathan Miller and 50 from Gramm Egli.
Thomas Loeffler paced the Railroaders with 46. Garrett also had 48 from Colton Weimer, 49 from Logan Burns, 53 from Noah Dapp and 62 from Jacob Burns.
Riley Smith led the Cougars with 47. CN also had 49 from Owen Norris, 54 from Nate Robinson, 59 from Kaden Coburn and 65 from Blake Weeks.
Westview won the junior varsity match 213-229 over Garrett.
Warrior Justin Miller was medalist with a 48, and Ethan Konkle shot 53. Brady Cook shot 53 and Creigh Dircksen had 54 for the Railroaders. Jeremiah Imhof had 61 for CN.
Prep Track Junior high Blazers split with Woodlan
WOODBURN — Eastside’s junior high track teams split their meet at Woodlan Thursday.
The Eastside girls defeated Woodlan 60-56. Woodlan won the boys meet 63-50.
Sydnee Kessler won the 200-meter dash in 30.6 seconds and the 200 hurdles in 33.4 seconds.
Eliza Collins won the 100-meter dash in 15.0 seconds. Lilyan Kreischer won the 100 hurdles in 17.8 seconds. Taylor Mack won the 1,600 in 6 minutes, 32 seconds. Eastside won the 4x100 relay in 59.1 seconds.
For the Eastside boys, Toby Biddle cleared 4-6 to win the high jump. Levi Watson won the 200 hurdles in 30.1 seconds.
Strong won the 800 in 2:38. Strong won the 1,600 in 5:38.
Ryan Strong won the discus with a throw of 108-11.
College Tennis Trine’s Everitt named MIAA Scholar-Athlete
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University senior men’s tennis player Isaac Everitt is the 2021 recipient of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s Dr. Lawrence Green Award and was selected to the All-MIAA Second Team.
The Dr. Lawrence Green Award is a scholar-athlete award given annually to an MIAA men’s tennis player for his academic performance. The award is named after the late Lawrence “Doc” Green, who was a physical educator, athletic trainer and coach at Hope College.
Everitt is the third Trine men’s tennis player to receive the Green Award, joining Victor Flynn in 2018 and Michael Whitton in 2005.
Everitt was 9-9 this season at No. 1 singles, including 4-3 in regular season MIAA play. He led the Thunder in doubles wins with 10, and they all came in the No. 3 doubles position.
Everitt has 33 career singles wins, which is tied for ninth in program history, and 30 career doubles victories, which is tied for 11th in Thunder men’s tennis history.
Trine loses two at Hope
HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine lost to Hope 6-4 in eight innings and 4-1 in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association action Friday.
In game one, the Thunder (6-26, 6-17 MIAA) led 4-1 after three and a half innings, but the Flying Dutch rallied to give Stu Fritz his 600th career coaching win. Robbie Stuursma capped the comeback with a two-run walkoff home run off Drew Cebulak with two outs in the bottom of the eighth.
Drew Weis was 2-for-3 with a run scored and a run batted in for Trine.
In game two, Hope (22-13, 14-8) scored two runs each in the third and fifth innings. The Thunder had eight hits, but left 10 runners on base.
Adam Stefanelli and Jake Conley each had two hits for Trine.
The Thunder host Hope for the fourth and final game of their weekend series today at 4 p.m. at Jannen Field. It is Trine’s final regular season game.
