ANGOLA — Trine University Assistant Vice President for Athletics Matt Land announced Theresa Rankin as the new head coach of university’s women’s wrestling team on Wednesday.
Rankin becomes the second coach of the program which began competition in during the 2020-21 season. She replaces Amy Hildebrandt, who led the Thunder women in its first two seasons of existence.
“We are ready for the next era of Trine women’s wrestling headed by Theresa,” Land said in a Trine statement. “Her experience and success on the mat should be a great service to our student athletes. I look forward to seeing her grow into a successful head coach.”
Rankin, a 2021 graduate of Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio, was a successful wrestler during both her high school and college careers. Rankin was a three-time All-American and a National Wrestling Coaches Association Scholar All-American. During her final year of collegiate competition at Lourdes, she earned her third All-American award with a fifth-place finish at the NAIA National Invitational.
From 2017-20, Rankin was a member of the highly successful McKendree (Ill.) University women’s wrestling program. During that time, the team won two Team National Dual Championships and was the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship national champion for the 2019-20 season. During the 2019-20 season, she was the sixth-ranked wrestler in her weight class and finished seventh at the NCWWC Championships.
Before college, Rankin won multiple folkstyle championships, including a United States Girls Wrestling Association national championship and a National United Wrestling Association for Youth national championship. She was also chosen as a Team USA Cadet representative for the 2014 World Championships in Slovakia and was also a member of the organization’s dual team.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity to grow women’s wrestling at Trine,” Rankin said. “As a young coach, this is a perfect situation to work with a young program while having access to great mentorship in the department. The opportunity to work alongside Coach Tom Hall to grow Thunder wrestling as a whole is exciting.”
Since graduating from college, Rankin has served in multiple wrestling instructional roles.
She was an assistant with the Albion College wrestling program last season in the program’s first year of women’s wrestling. She helped both the Briton men’s and women’s teams by running 1-on-1 individual practices and completing film breakdowns. Rankin has also served as a coach and technician at multiple wrestling camps around Michigan.
