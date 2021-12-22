GARRETT — It took nearly all 32 minutes for Garrett senior Bailey Kelham to reach the 1,000 point milestone, but she scored just enough to break the threshold on her home court.
Coming into tonight’s game against Bishop Dwenger, Kelham needed 27 points to hit the mark. With 18.5 seconds remaining in the game, after missing a couple three-point attempts and free throws earlier, Kelham hit the front end of two free throws to send the Railroaders crowd into a state of jubilation, the icing on the cake of a 57-28 victory over the Saints to go into the Christmas break 11-1 for the season and ranked second in the Class 3A poll.
“It’s special,” head coach Bob Lapadot said. “Sixth kid ever, and the first one I remember as a junior doing it, so there’s a lot of pressure. In a kind of a blowout game, you could just want to get your own [points], but they understand the game and care about each other.”
Having finished the game with 28 points, five rebounds, four steals and an assist, the special achievement was something Kelham had been dreaming of since she was a little girl.
“It’s something that I’ll never forget and I couldn’t have asked for a better team to be here and get it with,” Kelham said. “Our next game is far away and I didn’t think that my grandparents would be able to drive all that way and to be able to get it here in front of them means so much.”
But it was about the lead up to Kelham’s free throws to give her the opportunity to hit the milestone in front of her friends and family.
The Railroaders (11-1) jumped out to a 9-0 lead to start the game after senior Morgan Ostrowski scored two quick baskets, followed by a layup from senior Nataley Armstrong and an and-1 from senior Taylor Gerke.
The Saints got on the board with 5:25 remaining in the quarter when Lexi Linder made a 3-pointer.
However, between every Dwenger basket for the first quarter, the Railroaders had two to three baskets. Before the Saints would score again, Armstrong scored five more points and Ostrowski added a free throw to put Garrett up 15-3.
At the end of the quarter, the Railroaders led 25-8, with Armstrong and Kelham responsible for a combined 12 points.
Dwenger doubled their score to 16 in the second quarter, but gave up eight to the Railroaders as well by way of two 3-pointers from senior Faith Owen and a basket by Kelham. Kelham had nine points at halftime to help give Garrett a 33-16 lead at the break.
In addition to her basket to close the first half, Kelham hit back-to-back 3-pointers to singlehandedly go on an 8-0 run. After six straight points by the Saints, Kelham hit another 3-pointer to put the Railroaders up by 20, leading 42-22.
At the end of the third quarter, Kelham sat at 20 points and just needed seven to join the elusive club.
She scored twice to open the fourth less than halfway into the quarter to only need three, but those three would be hard to come by, as her teammates would keep passing her the ball for attempts that would not fall.
With 1:37 remaining, Kelham found herself at the charity stripe, hitting both her free throws to only need a single point.
18.5 seconds.
That is when Kelham got the point she needed for Lapadot to call the timeout and to send her teammates onto the floor in a frenzy, hugging and congratulating her for being the first player since Brandi Dawson did so in 2014.
“It’s a huge relief,” Kelham said. “To be able to get this off my back and just be able to go play my game and play with my team, it’s huge and I’m glad to have it done.
Other scorers for Garrett were Armstrong (10 pts, five assists, 3 rebounds), Ostrowski (7 pts, 12 rebounds), Owen (9 pts, 8 rebounds, four steals, three assists) and Taylor Gerke (3 pts, seven rebounds, two steals, two assists).
Leading the Saints (5-9) were Mackenzie Sokol and Vanessa Cook with six points each.
The Railroaders will travel to Knightstown next Tuesday to play Northeast Corner Conference foe Churubusco at Hoosier Gym.
Garrett won the junior varsity contest 29-19. The Railroaders led 11-7 after the first quarter, 16-11 at halftime and 18-15 after the third. Aida Haynes and Makenna Malcolm led the Railroaders with nine points each. Josie Wharton led the Saints with 11.
