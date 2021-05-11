FREMONT — It was a matchup of two of the area’s top pitchers with second place on the line in the Northeast Corner Conference behind Eastside when Garrett traveled to Fremont.
Both teams had chances in the first inning. The Eagles got the big hit with runners on base and the Railroaders did not.
Nick Miller had a two-run single in the first inning, and Gabel Pentecost only allowed one hit from the second inning on in his three-hit shutout as Class 1A eighth-ranked Fremont defeated Garrett 4-0.
“It was a great pitching duel,” Eagles coach Justin Bock said. “Both were efficient. I feel bad that one of them had to lose.
“Nick’s 2-RBI single was huge where we did not get so tense as the game went on,” he added. “Gabel’s hammer (curveball) was working tonight and it appeared his velocity was increasing as the game went on.”
The Railroaders (12-6, 6-2 NECC) did get singles from Luke Holcomb and Graham Kelham off Pentecost with one out. But Pentecost induced a 4-3 double play grounder off the bat of Garrett ace Gage Smith to end the threat.
“We’ve been missing that big hit lately,” Railroaders coach Jason Richards said. “Their pitcher (Pentecost) threw a great game. I wish we swung the bat more. He was always around the plate.”
Fremont leadoff hitter Kameron Colclasure doubled off Smith to start the bottom of the first, then Smith hit Jaden Zuccolotto. The Eagles quickly execute a double steal with Ethan Bock at the plate to put runners on second and third.
Smith (3-2) strikes out Bock, but Nick Miller grounds a single to left to score Colclasure and Zuccolotto. Those were Miller’s 22nd and 23rd runs batted in of the season. After a 1-for-2 game, the junior catcher is hitting .482 (27-56) for the season.
Pentecost was in control from there. He threw 91 pitches, including 64 for strikes. The junior right-hander struck out 10 and walked in improving to 4-2 on the season.
The Eagles (13-5, 5-1) added two runs in the sixth inning after two outs. A leadoff walk to Miller started the inning.
Isaac Hirschy courtesy ran for Miller and went to second on Jacob Wagner’s sacrifice bunt. Two batters later, Hirschy scored on J.T. McDowell’s single to center. McDowell went to third on the play over a Garrett overthrow home, then scored on a wild pitch.
Fremont won its fifth straight game and has won eight of its last nine games.
“Whether we win or lose, we’ll be fine as long as we maintain a really high strike percentage, avoid making errors in bunches and get timely hitting,” Justin Bock said. “We’ve seen great pitching all season. Instead of getting intimidated by it, we’re thinking ‘let’s see what happens.’ And we’ve had some nice surprises in our lineup.”
