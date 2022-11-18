ANGOLA — The last time the Eastside girls basketball team had beaten Angola, the world was in a different millennium and none of the players on either team were born yet.
Ending a 26-game losing streak and for the first time since 1999, the Blazers beat the Hornets in a Northeast Corner Conference opener, winning 42-35 on the road.
“It’s huge,” Eastside coach Mike Lortie said of ending the streak. “Our girls are just phenomenal in how they bounced back. We didn’t play very well the second half against Leo the other night (Tuesday), and they came back with a vengeance. To get this one was really, really special to them.”
The game’s first score didn’t come until two minutes after tipoff, when Blazers senior Grace Kreischer hit a pair of free throws, followed by classmate Kaylie Hertig doing the same shortly after to give their team a 4-0 lead.
Angola senior Jaelyn Fee answered with a 3-pointer to bring the Hornets back within one, before Eastside’s Lily Kreischer and Angola’s Macy Oberlin traded baskets with each other twice. Following a basket off the steal by Grace Kreischer, Hornets junior Kylie Caswell made a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left to tie the game at 10 through the first quarter.
The second quarter was one of runs, with Caswell going on an 8-0 scoring run featuring two more 3-pointers to put her Hornets up 18-13.
The Blazers (3-1, 1-0 NECC) would answer back, however, going on an 11-0 run, including Grace Kreischer scoring six and Hertig with four points. The Blazers would go into the half leading 24-21.
Coming out of the intermission, both teams struggled up until the final two minutes of the third quarter. About 45 seconds into the quarter, Oberlin made a basket to bring the Hornets within one before Blazers junior Jayci Kitchen scored her first point of the game with a free throw at the 7:05 mark.
From there, both teams went through a 5:25 scoring drought before Hertig ended it with a free throw. Following a 3-pointer by Hornets sophomore Ava Rinard, Sydnee Kessler made one of her own with 40 seconds left to put the Blazers back up three. That was until Angola sophomore Bailey Holman scored with 17 seconds left to end the quarter with the Hornets down 29-28.
Eastside began the fourth with an 8-0 run (six from free throws) to lead by nine, the largest lead of the game, before Angola scored seven straight with a three from Rinard, a free throw by Caswell and another three from Fee to cut the game back to a possession with 1:44 to go.
But it was the final points scored by the Hornets, as the Blazers finished the game making five of their final six free throws to hold on and rid themselves of the burden on their backs from the past 23 years.
For the Blazers, Kessler led all scorers with 13 points, followed by Grace Kreischer (11), Hertig (9), sophomore Lily Kreischer (4), Kitchen (3) and sophomore Paige Traxler (2).
For the Hornets (1-3, 0-1 NECC), Caswell led with 12 points, ahead of teammates Fee (9), Rinard (6), Oberlin (6) and Holman (2).
Angola hosts West Noble today at 1 p.m. Eastside hosts Bishop Luers on Tuesday.
The Hornets won the junior varsity contest 49-9. Point scorers for the Hornets were Holman, who led the game with 11, followed by freshmen Aspen Sutton (8) and Isabella Robertson (8), sophomores Anna McClure (7) and Karleigh Gillen (7), sophomore Alana Miller (6) and sophomore Addison Sallows (2).
Leading the Blazers was freshman Addison Moughler with five points. Sophomore Lilli Cline and freshman Adelaide Elden had two points each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.